Payson Finally Focused On Wildfire

The Payson Town Council took a brave, farsighted step this week.

Still all fresh and green from an election, the council took the first step to overhaul the town’s fire code.

We still have months of study, debate and hearings ahead — and the council faces many choices and decisions.

But after years of inaction — the new council held a study session this week on changes that could one day save this community from destruction.

And although they didn’t say it during the hearing — the action could also one day save the lives of firefighters willing to risk everything to protect this community. We learned that painful lesson when the Yarnell Hill Fire claimed the lives of 19 firefighters trying to protect it. Those firefighters paid the lethal price of the decades of mismanagement of the forest — and Yarnell’s failure to consider the types of changes Payson is now considering.

Make no mistake, the study session was the easy part.

The hard part will come when people realize the council is serious about convincing them to thin the brush and trees that endanger not only their homes — but their neighbors’ homes as well. We believe most people will welcome the vital efforts to protect this community from a holocaust like the Rodeo-Chediski Fire. Such furious crown fires can throw softball-sized embers into the air to land a mile ahead of the fire line. If such a rain of fire fell on Payson today, it would set scores of properties on fire. The flames would quickly overwhelm firefighters and spread throughout the whole town. Payson Fire Chief David Staub bluntly warned residents at the study session that he won’t risk sending firefighters in to make a stand on a narrow street choked with brush and trees on every side. It’s enough that firefighters risk their lives for us, it’s unconscionable to ask them to risk death because we ignored the clear and present danger year after year.

If you doubt the danger, just drive up Airport Road and look out over the solid expanse of trees — so thick you can hardly see the roofs in the midst of this unnaturally dense, dangerously dry forest.

The council will face a challenging task when it comes to formulating building code changes necessary to provide Firewise protection for this community. Fortunately, residents can gain considerable protection without drastic changes. We don’t need to live in barren lots stripped of vegetation. An effective Firewise treatment will leave most of the trees and much of the vegetation — with strategic thinning and removal.

The code must encourage property owners to clear out the underbrush and saplings that can carry a fire along the ground. They’ll also need to thin some trees, especially those with branches reaching over rooftops. Moreover, the code must provide a way for the town to force the many absentee property owners to do their part as well.

The council is already thinking about ways to help people thin their lots, including the use of volunteer crews, seeking grants to augment thinning efforts and paying for brush pickup programs out of grants and town funds. We all need to be patient and supportive of this vital effort.

The second task will likely prove much less difficult — adapting a localized version of the Wildlands-Urban Interface building code. Cities like Prescott and Flagstaff have already adopted versions of this fire-adapted building code without slowing down their growth or adding much to the cost of housing. The Payson Fire Department years ago recommended this step — so it shouldn’t take long to make the changes and adopt the code.

This new building code will only affect new construction — and perhaps major remodels of existing homes. It will likely include things like fire-resistant building materials — especially on roofs. It will also likely focus on things like eliminating the space under porches where leaves can collect for floating embers to set alight — starting a fire under the porch that can consume the whole house.

The council has rightly given an overhaul of the fire codes the top priority. Certainly, the council must also pay attention to the town budget, the struggles of the economy, the recruitment of new businesses, the promotion of tourism and providing support for local businesses. But only a wildfire roaring through town could destroy this community — and everything we’ve built.