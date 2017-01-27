Payson Sees Selective Suddenlink Outages

It depended on the luck of the draw if you had cable service from Suddenlink by midweek after the big APS power outage over the Jan. 21-22 weekend.
Customers, who did not wish to be named, said they and their neighbors on the same street did not have service from Friday, Jan. 20 to Wednesday, Jan. 25 — and they were not happy with the customer service that refused to explain what happened — or when the cable would come back on.
One man from the Alpine Heights area of Payson said he finally went down to the Payson Suddenlink office after the automated customer service line refused to give him answers.
He said the office told him it had to do with the “hub” on his street going out. But no one would tell him when to expect a fix.
When the Roundup went to the Payson Suddenlink office to ask the same question, another customer had her own complaint.
“They locked me out of talking to them after I told them I needed repair ... I said, ‘I’m paying for this and you’re not going to talk to me?’” said the woman who lives over by Payson Golf Course.
A Suddenlink customer service representative cut the interview short by insisting the office was private property and asking the reporter to leave.
After numerous phone calls, a company representative finally confirmed the outages and the link to the weekend power outages.
“We do have active electronics in the neighborhoods where one could get damaged due to a power surge,” he said. “The signal requires a power signal. If we did straight 120 AC on there that would not be a good signal, (however) it’s low voltage so there is no danger (like) an electrical line.”
Some of the electronic “hubs” spread around town burned out due to the power outages, said the company spokesperson, who asked not to be named.
Customer Kit McGuire said his service came back on after five days. However when he asked for a credit on his bill, Suddenlink denied any problems.
“Called Suddenlink to get credit and was told they have no record of Suddenlink being down from last Thursday, 9:15 p.m. to the 24th! No credit given!” he said on Facebook.
Carol Stanton had a funny spin on the situation.
“Try rebooting your modem,” she wrote on Facebook, “if that fails, call Suddenlink — who will probably tell you to reboot your modem.”
Debbie Llamas Einwalter had a happy ending.
“Ours was out for 4 days,” she wrote, “happy to report we are back up now!”
For those without cable service, seems they just drew the wrong card in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Contact the reporter at
mnelson@payson.com
Comments
Paul Frommelt 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
We have had an ongoing issue with our Suddenlink service for the 3 years we have lived in Payson. The internet goes out daily, sometimes hourly! We unplug and reset our modem daily and have a very long file on how many times service crews have been at the house. We live on "node 10" which they say is problematic. But I think the whole town is 'problematic'! As they are the 'only game in town'...we are stuck with them!
My wife telecommutes from home to Santa Ana California and we depend on internet for our livelihood. with a VOIP phone, when the net goes down, she unintentionally hangs up on clients! This creates problems for her and her employer. The digital signal is so bad, that watching Netflix is impossible. Our digital sound bar cuts in and out, as it cannot hold the digital signal that continually switches to analog.
As an added "bonus"...our monthly bill just went up in December AGAIN! It goes up twice every year like clockwork (just like our water bill...another story there). Our Suddenlink bill has increased 23% over the past two years. Kinda like obamacare huh?
