Payson Sees Selective Suddenlink Outages

It depended on the luck of the draw if you had cable service from Suddenlink by midweek after the big APS power outage over the Jan. 21-22 weekend.

Customers, who did not wish to be named, said they and their neighbors on the same street did not have service from Friday, Jan. 20 to Wednesday, Jan. 25 — and they were not happy with the customer service that refused to explain what happened — or when the cable would come back on.

One man from the Alpine Heights area of Payson said he finally went down to the Payson Suddenlink office after the automated customer service line refused to give him answers.

He said the office told him it had to do with the “hub” on his street going out. But no one would tell him when to expect a fix.

When the Roundup went to the Payson Suddenlink office to ask the same question, another customer had her own complaint.

“They locked me out of talking to them after I told them I needed repair ... I said, ‘I’m paying for this and you’re not going to talk to me?’” said the woman who lives over by Payson Golf Course.

A Suddenlink customer service representative cut the interview short by insisting the office was private property and asking the reporter to leave.

After numerous phone calls, a company representative finally confirmed the outages and the link to the weekend power outages.

“We do have active electronics in the neighborhoods where one could get damaged due to a power surge,” he said. “The signal requires a power signal. If we did straight 120 AC on there that would not be a good signal, (however) it’s low voltage so there is no danger (like) an electrical line.”

Some of the electronic “hubs” spread around town burned out due to the power outages, said the company spokesperson, who asked not to be named.

Customer Kit McGuire said his service came back on after five days. However when he asked for a credit on his bill, Suddenlink denied any problems.

“Called Suddenlink to get credit and was told they have no record of Suddenlink being down from last Thursday, 9:15 p.m. to the 24th! No credit given!” he said on Facebook.

Carol Stanton had a funny spin on the situation.

“Try rebooting your modem,” she wrote on Facebook, “if that fails, call Suddenlink — who will probably tell you to reboot your modem.”

Debbie Llamas Einwalter had a happy ending.

“Ours was out for 4 days,” she wrote, “happy to report we are back up now!”

For those without cable service, seems they just drew the wrong card in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Contact the reporter at

mnelson@payson.com