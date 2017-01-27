Payson Town Council Moves To Adopt Fire Code

After years of inaction, the Payson Town Council this week finally moved to protect the town from wildfires to the top of the priority list.

The council unanimously voted to move forward with adopting the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) fire code, which would impact construction of new homes and landscaping of existing homes. The vote Tuesday represented the first step in a long process.

“Thank you for doing the WUI code,” said Capt. Toby Waugh, with the Payson Fire Department, who gave an overview of the town’s current Firewise program during the work-study session. “I have been doing this for 15 years and it is finally time we got to talk to the council. It is pretty cool.”

The move comes almost three years after the former council decided not to adopt the WUI code, saying they did not support heavy-handed, “draconian” government telling people they had to chop down their trees.

This council, under the leadership of new Mayor Craig Swartwood and two new councilors, sang a far different tune. They voted to begin the process of overhauling building and fire codes to require defensible yards and homes built with fire-resistant materials to increase the chance firefighters can save buildings from the impact of embers raining down from an approaching wildfire.

The council will likely discuss this issue next at the March 2 council meeting, but no firm date has been set. Before adopting a new code, the council will hold at least two public hearings.

For many, adopting the WUI code is a long time coming, given Rim Country sits in an area ripe for a forest fire thanks to dense, dry forests, tons of dead fuels on every acre, hot summers and the second highest frequency of lightning strikes in the contiguous U.S.

“Our No. 1 disaster risk is wildfire,” said Payson Fire Chief David Staub.

For many years, some neighborhoods throughout the area have voluntarily followed Firewise standards, which involves clearing brush, overhanging branches and removing trees next to homes.

Staub said while it is great for individual homeowners to voluntarily Firewise their yards, a neighbor’s lot choked with thickets of manzanita and juniper can still prompt firefighters to shift their lines to a more defensible street.

“This is an issue that you can do everything right and still be impacted by others doing nothing,” he said. “If you live on a dead end road and you have treated your whole property, but the front two properties haven’t, we probably aren’t sending a fire truck down that road because they can’t get back out. So unfortunately, everyone else on that road is impacted by the choice of some folks.”

“And that is why sometimes government has to do things for the majority and step on what is perceived as a few individual rights,” Swartwood said of adopting the WUI code.

Staub said the community has two choices. The first is to do nothing.

The ecosystem, meanwhile, will find a way to heal itself and thin out the unnatural thickets of trees through bark beetles, fires and other destructive measures, Staub said.

“This is a forest health issue. Because of things we have done in the past, we simply have too much fuel on the ground,” Staub said. “That fuel is sucking too much of the water out of the ground that everything we have is stressed because of it. So, instead of five trees on our property that are healthy, we have 20 trees on our property that are sick.”

The second option: We try and do something. For the council, that is adoption of the WUI code. The proposed code is heavily modified to fit the area.

It deals with two areas: building construction and vegetation management.

The building construction part of the code would only apply to new construction and is not retroactive. Existing homeowners won’t have to meet the new code when it comes to construction issues.

Each project would be scored on such things as where a home is built, the topography, accessibility, water supply and vegetation, among other criteria. A new property being built with a higher hazard score would likely require that fire-resistant materials be used, such as non-combustible roofing, siding and decking. In some cases, the vegetation would have to be heavily cut back to create a defensible space.

The precise requirements would depend on the fire hazard for that property, Staub said.

The vegetation management side of code would apply to all yards and properties in town and mirrors Firewise standards.

Waugh said creating a defensible space around a building reduces the threat of a fire spreading.

It is not “moonscaping” or clearing all trees and brush from a property, but creating a more park-like look.

“The code focuses mostly on thickets of brush and dense stands of trees with interlocking branches — especially if those branches overhang the roof of the house.

Darlene Younker, a member of the volunteer Firewise Committee, said they tell people that if they can walk through their yard in shorts and not get scratched then their yard is probably Firewise.

Swartwood said he had to Firewise his property or risk losing his homeowner’s insurance. Swartwood said he feared he would have to hack away at all his trees. However, an assessor came out and pointed out the trees and brush he would need to trim or remove. The pruning proved far less extensive than he feared.

In fact, after the work was done, he liked how his yard looked better.

Most the council and fire officials agree one of the biggest hurdles if and when the town adopts the WUI code is bringing yards into compliance.

Most likely, the code will give residents three years to trim and thin before facing any possible fines.

Staub said given the town’s demographics and the number of homeowners financially or physically unable to clean up their property, the town will need to figure out how to help these people.

Typically, federal grants can cover part of the cost of cleaning up a yard. It generally costs $3,000-3,600 to clean up one acre in Rim Country and grants are usually 50/50 or 90/10, meaning residents have to put up 50 percent or 10 percent of the cost.

The town could also offer brush pickup for those who can do the trimming, but can’t haul the cuttings to one of two brush pits in the region.

The town staff will determine the cost of meeting the proposed new code requirements before the March 2 meeting.

Editor’s note: In part two, we will dig more into the proposed code, maintenance, wildfire history and how the code may cut insurance rates.