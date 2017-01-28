Pes Students Rewarded For Accomplishments

Principal Gail Milton believes in positive reinforcement.

So, students receive recognition for making the honor roll, having perfect attendance and showing extra kindness to their fellow classmates.

On top of these recognitions, Milton has added an Up A Level Party.

“Kids who went up a level with their STAR testing are invited,” she said. “We’re looking for growth.”

STAR testing happens three times a year, fall, winter and spring. Teachers can establish a baseline and then monitor improvements after administering tests later in the year.

For the Level Up party in January, Milton said the kids would sip on hot cocoa while watching a special movie.

As for the kids who made it onto the honor roll and received other awards, the parents attended giving the ceremony a real sense of celebration.

Each grade had its own awards ceremony as the cafeteria at the school can only hold so many students and parents.

By the time the second grade class had its celebration right before lunch, the kindergartners and first-graders had already celebrated their honor roll, Kind Kid and perfect attendance recipients.

Each class had a majority of its students stand to receive awards.

As each student rose to go to the front of the room, their fellow classmates would clap and yell praises to the recipients.

Parents added to the cacophony of noise with shouts of praise and loud applause.

Yet parents had to wait to high five or grab a hug from their student until they lined up to return to class — giving the kids something to really smile about.

