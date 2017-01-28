Petersen Wins Steer Wrestling Buckle

Another standout performance in last weekend’s Arizona High School Rodeo Association Safford Rodeo has Star Valley’s Denton Petersen first in the season standings for steer wrestling.

The Payson High senior won the steer wrestling buckle for the weekend thanks to winning the first go on Saturday in 6.19 seconds and finishing second in Sunday’s second go in 6.22. Willcox’s Justin Kibler won Sunday in 6.03.

For the season, Petersen has accumulated 54 points. Casa Grande’s Wyatt Kent is second with 51.

Petersen, the header, teamed with James Flake of Mesa, the heeler, to finish fourth in the first go of team roping in 10.88. They finished seventh (10.9) in the second go.

He placed seventh (15.41) in the second go of tie-down calf roping.

Petersen is fifth in the all around season standings with 107 points. He stands seventh in tie-down with 29 points and is seventh among headers in team roping with 24 points.

Tonto Basin’s T.R. Frost is fourth in breakaway season standings. She finished third in Sunday’s second go in that event in 3.52 seconds.

Payson’s Bryndee Hall is 10th in the season standings in goat tying. She finished sixth in the second go in 9.8 and ninth (10.46) in the first go. Hall was seventh in the first go of breakaway (4.02).