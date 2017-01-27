Return To Christian Values

Editor:

One aspect of the recent presidential transition needs highlighting. The peaceful transition of power has taken place. I am now hoping for a transition of values. Returning to traditional Judaeo-Christian values this nation was based on would be heartwarming. There is an alarming level of intolerance and hate aimed at those who hold to these traditional values.

The trend has been for schools and government to drift away from these foundational values. For example, Christian prayers in schools or sports events are or have been banned on the basis of separation of Church and State however, teaching Islam as a “culture” is now approved.

Teaching the biblical account of the creation in schools is not allowed, but teaching the theory of evolution as proven science is encouraged and promoted.

Schools, in an effort to minimize teen pregnancy (to their credit) encourages “safe” sex, but the biblical teaching of abstinence, which is 100 percent successful every time, is quite often not allowed.

The time-honored biblical definition of marriage between one man and one woman, which has been held by virtually every civilization in history, has now been modified.

Call me old-fashioned, but I believe a person should use the bathroom as indicated on their birth certificate. Our government has now decided it is OK to use whichever bathroom you want to use based on which sex you are currently “feeling” like.

Let us not forget the option available for women to choose to take the life of their unborn baby as opposed to the belief that all life is sacred, even unborn babies.

It is also now apparent that to submit oneself to governing authorities (Romans 13) has become optional. The ongoing level of violence and protests attempting to impugn, discredit and even deny the results of the election is unprecedented.

It has become increasingly obvious we as a country have slipped into moral relativism where, as Scripture says, “everyone does what was right in their own eyes.”

A nation’s wealth is measured by her values. Let me say that again. A nation’s wealth is measured by her values. Our “wealth account” has been seriously depleted. Our prayer should be that the current administration begins to transition our nation back to our Judaeo-Christian values. God is giving us a second chance. Can we not all support this effort?

Norm Liesener