Rim Country Mountain Bike Association Receives Grant

The Rim Country Mountain Biking Association has received a grant from the Mountain Biking Association of Arizona for tools and marketing material.

RCMBA President Michael Bonnette said no major trail work in the Tonto National Forest is planned, but the Town of Payson has approved a trail to run through Rumsey Park.

“We’re going to build a trail that wraps around the water tank,” he said. “That will be an intermediate trail. We’ll also have a flow trail with jumps.”

Bonnette said he also has a proposal in front of the town for a beginning trail in Rumsey II.

“It will incorporate other trails that are already around there,” he said.

More frustrating for Bonnette and RCMBA are the Forest Service’s delays with the travel management plan.

“They are getting sued from some group,” said Bonnette, “it will hold it up again.”

The delay means that the group cannot get permission to even maintain already established trails.

But Bonnette and RCMBA continue to make steps forward by making relationships with Volunteers of Outdoor Arizona, the Town of Payson and the International Mountain Biking Association.

Bonnette hopes to connect with members of the community as well to help build the trails in Rumsey.

“If we just keep small goals, we’ll keep moving forward,” said Bonnette.

