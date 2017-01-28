Snowflake Buries Horns With Big Third Quarter

With no one between him and the basket, Ryan Ricke took a couple of dribbles with the stolen ball and took the elevator to the second floor.

He slammed the ball through the cylinder.

The senior’s dunk ignited the home crowd inside Wilson Dome. They and the Payson bench erupted in appreciation and excitement.

The steal and dunk highlighted a fierce fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Longhorns in a 3A East showdown with rival Snowflake on Tuesday night.

Following a timeout, Atreyu Glasscock sank a basket to cap a 21-9 run by the home team.

But it only cut the deficit to nine points with 38 seconds remaining.

It just wasn’t enough as the Lobos put the game away at the free-throw line in a 59-47 victory.

The Longhorns battled Snowflake hard for three quarters. But they simply couldn’t overcome a 22-5 third-quarter domination by the Lobos that turned a 25-23 Snowflake halftime lead into a rout against a Payson team that snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Lobos with a 51-50 win in Snowflake on Jan. 6. Snowflake beat Payson 94-69 in the Flagstaff Tournament on Dec. 9.

Payson struggled in the third quarter with point guard Julian Parker on the bench the final 7:28 of the period after picking up his fourth foul in the opening minute of the second half.

The Lobos opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run highlighted by back-to-back three-point field goals by Mason Willis and Trey Schneider.

Efrain Amaya-Medina cut into a 38-23 deficit on a spin move to end a Payson scoring drought lasting 5:30. The Snowflake lead grew to 21 points, 47-26 before J.T. Dolinich started the comeback run when he was awarded a basket on a goal-tending call in the final minute of the third quarter.

The comeback bid offered reason for optimism for the Longhorns heading into the final four games of the regular season.

The win was Snowflake’s first in region play this year and leaves the teams tied in the win column for fifth place in the 3A East standings. The Lobos (1-6 3A East) entered the game having gone 1-5 since the loss to the Longhorns, losing five straight.

Snowflake is 4-10 in power points games and stands No. 22 in the power rankings that seed the 24-team 3A state tournament.

Payson fell to 1-5 in the 3A East and 2-10 in power points games and is No. 29 in the power rankings. The Longhorns have lost four straight since the win at Snowflake.

Glasscock led Payson with 12 points. Ricke added nine points and Parker managed eight points in limited action. He fouled out with 11.2 seconds remaining. Parker led Payson with 19 points in the win at Snowflake.

Trey Schneider scored 12 points to lead three Lobos in double figures. Tanner Willis and Dallin Chapman both added 10 points. Nine Lobos scored.

Snowflake hit 8 of 11 free throws (73 percent) after sinking just 8 of 27 (30 percent) in the loss to Payson.