Snowflake Press Carries Lobos Past Longhorns

Pressure.

From the start of Tuesday’s girls basketball game, the Snowflake Lobos converged on the Payson ball handlers.

Their pressure defense worked to perfection, leading to turnovers and easy baskets in a 69-24 3A East victory at Wilson Dome.

Emily Ballard scored a game-high 18 points to lead a trio of Lobos in double figures as Snowflake exploded for its highest point total of the season. Elle Flake added 16 points, Nikita Olms 10 points and Shanae Stratton eight points.

“You give Snowflake or any quality team that many opportunities and they’re going to put up points,” Payson coach Miles Huff said.

Kylee O’Donald led Payson with nine points.

The Longhorns turned in a much more competitive performance in a 51-35 loss at Snowflake on Jan. 6.

But the Lobos didn’t smother the Payson offense like they did in the rematch.

“It’s a similar problem to what we’ve ran into all year — we really struggle with high-pressure defense; especially when it’s extended full court,” Huff said. “Not having a dominant ball handler like we’ve had in the past, it exposes that pretty clearly.

“If our guards can’t handle the pressure, it can get out of hand pretty quickly.”

The coach believes it’s just a matter of continuing to work on it.

“It’s something we work on constantly and hopefully the girls will continue that and improve,” he said. “It’s something we know we have to deal with because everyone on the mountain will show that.”

Payson fell to 2-11 in power points games and 1-5 in the 3A East. The Longhorns are tied with Blue Ridge and Show Low for last place in the region but have split with those teams and have both remaining on the schedule.

Huff said the Longhorns need to post a quality win in the last four games to move into the top 24 in the power rankings and qualify for the state tournament.

“We need another conference win,” he said. “If we do that, we’re right on the cusp of that top 24. We have to steal one. We don’t want to depend on the region tournament because we have to win two games there to make it.”

The top three teams in the 3A East tournament earn automatic state tournament berths.

The Longhorns play at Winslow (8-4, 4-2 3A East) tonight at 6 o’clock, host Blue Ridge (4-9, 1-5 3A East) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, close the home schedule against 3A East-leading Holbrook (9-3, 7-0 3A East) on Feb. 3 and close the regular season at Show Low (5-9, 1-5 3A East) on Feb. 4.