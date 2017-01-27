Such A Generous Community

Editor:

Thank you to the many Payson area neighbors who opened their hearts and wallets in order to make the holiday season a bit more special for many of our Payson Elementary School students.

Smiles could be seen on the faces of grateful parents as they collected gifts of warm clothing, bags of food and an array of colorful toys provided for their children.

The Payson community has a long history of giving to those who are in need. Much appreciation is extended to members of the Payson Elks Lodge No. 2154, John and Kathy Tautschold, Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge No. 70 F. & A.M., Michael Hansen family, Expedition Church, Don May family and the MMA-Rim Country District & Safeway along with donations from those who wish to remain anonymous.

Your generosity is very much appreciated.

Laurie Lindell

Payson School District