Terrible Service

Editor:

Here in the Town of Payson power and Internet interruption are the norm during the monsoon summer.

Now that it is winter we are subjected to the same interruptions. In the most recent incident our household endured a 14-hour power outage. The outage was widespread and included the communities around Payson. Many other homes and businesses in the area endured an even longer outage.

Concurrent with the power outage was an outage of the Suddenlink Internet connection. The Internet connection came back on line after 36 hours, but went out again shortly thereafter. All told, Suddenlink Internet has been unavailable, so far, for over 48 hours.

Insuring Payson receives excellent service from the respective utility providers is a basic duty of our town officials. In this citizen’s humble opinion the ball has been dropped. There needs to be a focus on getting better and more reliable utilities for our community.

There is just no excuse nor should we accept a norm of such continued poor service to the townspeople of Payson.

Mike Ferguson