Terrible Service

Here in the Town of Payson power and Internet interruption are the norm during the monsoon summer.
Now that it is winter we are subjected to the same interruptions. In the most recent incident our household endured a 14-hour power outage. The outage was widespread and included the communities around Payson. Many other homes and businesses in the area endured an even longer outage.
Concurrent with the power outage was an outage of the Suddenlink Internet connection. The Internet connection came back on line after 36 hours, but went out again shortly thereafter. All told, Suddenlink Internet has been unavailable, so far, for over 48 hours.
Insuring Payson receives excellent service from the respective utility providers is a basic duty of our town officials. In this citizen’s humble opinion the ball has been dropped. There needs to be a focus on getting better and more reliable utilities for our community.
There is just no excuse nor should we accept a norm of such continued poor service to the townspeople of Payson.
Mike Ferguson
Ronald Hamric 9 minutes ago
I understand and agree with Mr. Ferguson's frustration. Having lived in Rim Country for almost twenty years I have experienced many of the types of outages he speaks to. When I first moved here (Pine), we had a fairly long electrical outage and that sent me off in search of a generator. Talking with folks who had been here far longer indicated that I needed to be a little more "self sufficient" What the experience demonstrated to me was that I was no longer in the "big city" and things are a bit different in small town, rural America. Here, we DO NOT have the same level of infrastructure they have in the large metropolitan areas of the nation. Not the number of police officers, firefighters, etc. And simply due to our forested environment, we are not as easily serviced by the utility companies as are the big cities. I came to accept that such things come with living in the forest interface. When we move into rural America, we do not bring our city level services with us that we too often took for granted. Still wouldn't change my location for all the tea in China. YMMV
