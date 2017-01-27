Editor:

Every year before the state budget comes out, all the talk is about money for education and we usually think in terms of more money going to teachers, but that is not all that matters when discussing education funding. There are buildings and expansion and maintenance that have to be dealt with as well.

Gov. Ducey’s budget for 2018 includes an interesting proposal. It is a sales tax recapture which should yield about $37 million for capital infrastructure at Arizona’s state universities. We often forget that the state is the most important investor in our higher education institutions and plays a huge role in the success of our state.

This is an excellent plan. We need to keep pace with the escalating needs of our high-tech world with appropriate laboratories. Our universities produce some of the best research and it needs to be funded.

A big thanks to Gov. Ducey.

Andy Hunt, retired educator