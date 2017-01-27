Winter Snow Relieves Drought

Heavy snowfall across the west has finally produced at least a temporary break in an historic, decade-long drought.

Even most of California has largely escaped the clutches of one of the longest, driest spells in the past 1,000 years. Gila County remains “abnormally dry” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, but a series of winter storms have finally produced a nearly normal snowpack in the high country.

In the past several weeks, Roosevelt Lake has rebounded from 42 percent full to 48 percent full. Forecasters say the current snow pack should produce a million acre-feet of runoff down the Salt River system, likely filling Roosevelt for the first time in years.

If the trend holds, runoff could result in a big rise in the waterline in Roosevelt Lake, which could produce great spring fishing as the rising water inundates brush that has grown on the shoreline during the low levels of the past several years. The submerged vegetation not only provides cover for fish, it interjects nutrients into the water.

Runoff has risen sharply on the streams flowing into Roosevelt.

The East Verde River is flowing at 30-40 cubic feet per second, far above normal. The Verde River on Thursday was gushing along at 13,000 cubic feet per second, a huge volume for that stream. The Salt River was flowing at 600 cubic feet per second.

Tonto Creek was flowing at 1,500 cubic feet per second, shutting down many of the crossings and stranding residents on the far side of the creek.

Meanwhile, the surprising series of winter storms in a drier than normal “La Niña” year has produced an above-average snowpack on the drainage of the Colorado River, just when the drought seemed ready to force water rationing on the residents of Arizona, Nevada and California — which all draw water from Lake Mead, which had fallen to record-low levels.

The federal Colorado Basin River Forecast Center projects 9.8 million acre-feet will flow into Lake Powell this spring — about 3 million acre-feet more than last year.

The states that rely on the Colorado River have been working on a plan to reduce long-term use, faced with the looming prospect of rationing.

The most recent storms left snow throughout the local watersheds. The snow pack on the drainage of the Verde River went from 80 percent of normal to 180 percent of normal. The snow pack on the Salt River went from 40 percent of normal to 100 percent of normal.

So far, the winter has delivered more precipitation on the Rocky Mountains and the Mogollon Rim than any year since 2011.

