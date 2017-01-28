Humane Society Second Chance Fund Needs Donations

We, at the Humane Society of Central Arizona, started our Second Chance Fund a few months ago due to numerous medical cases needing specialized veterinary care. After speaking to a dental specialist in Phoenix, we found out that one of our cats, Brandon, needs surgery that will completely wipe out every bit of money we have raised. This wouldn’t be a huge problem if we didn’t have two other animals still awaiting specialty care from our Second Chance Fund.

Brandon is about 4 years old and has been living at the shelter for a few months. He was found in a mobile home park in town and brought to our shelter. Our medical team noticed that something wasn’t right with Brandon. After various treatments, he has been diagnosed with stomatitis. Stomatitis is an extremely painful condition that causes inflammation of the mouth and gums. Brandon will be going to a veterinary dental specialist next week for a very long and complex surgery that will remove all of his teeth in order to treat his disease. He will need to stay in their care, have a feeding tube placed and be monitored for quite a few days. Brandon’s treatment is going to cost at least $4,000.

Please consider a donation to HSCAZ’s Second Chance Fund to help homeless pets like Brandon that need a second chance. He is a very sweet cat, even with all the pain he is in. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to call the shelter at 928-474-5590. If you make a donation, please note that you are donating to the Second Chance Fund. Checks can be made payable to HSCAZ, P.O. Box 242 Payson, AZ 85547, on our website at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org or in person at 605 W. Wilson Court. Our Second Chance cats and dogs would really appreciate your help!

Featured pets

Brandon: I am not currently available for adoption. I need some time to get better before I can be your new best friend. Snuggling is the best thing in the world. Then comes toys, especially the ones where you can chase the ball that goes around in a circle. I like strutting my stuff and I’m not afraid to show compassion towards those that live with me or are in the same proximity as me. I promise life will never be dull with me around. If you’re tired of playing, that’s ok, let’s curl up for a nap together. As long as I’m with you, I’ll be happy.

Selena: I’m such a sweetheart that I just melt everyone to pieces. Being cuddled and giving cuddles are what life’s all about. I enjoy being the center of attention most days ... but who doesn’t? I don’t mind sharing the limelight with others, as long as they give me love in return. Toys are an essential way of living; I don’t know one kennel mate that doesn’t enjoy them like I do. Speaking of kennel mates, I can be protective of my space at times and don’t always think of the, “sharing is caring” rule. Is that the leash I hear? Oh my, I know I have been a good girl and really want to go for a walk. I could go for a walk all day, every day!