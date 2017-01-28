Patriot's Day: Horrifying, Moving, Gripping

“Patriots Day” is a horrifying, moving and thought-provoking look at what we now call the Boston Marathon bombing.

I find it thought provoking and horrifying that we have discrete names for mass murder committed by Islamic enthusiasts.

They murdered thousands on 9/11, slaughtered fellow workers in San Bernardino and butchered patrons at a gay nightclub in Orlando. Each event has its own nomenclature, but none has a film of such power to record the event and the shattered lives of the victims.

The lives of the victims come through most strongly in “Patriots Day.” We see and hear enough of the human beings who were blown up to feel for them as individuals rather than as numbers, as statistics. It is one thing to hear of some number of murdered humans and quite another thing to know them as people, real people with real lives.

Director Peter Berg does not stint on the horror. We do see very clearly what happens to a human body ripped apart by ball bearings. We have a very brief, very telling shot of the murderers planning their attack by watching an Internet video showing exactly how to fill a pressure cooker with nails in order to produce the most lethal result.

Director Berg avoids both the overly sentimental and the blandly factual. He makes a superb film, as we might expect from a man who directed the recent “Deep Water Horizon,” “Lone Survivor” and the much lighter, but also well-done, “The Rundown.”

This events-driven film has a hat full of very strong actors, which we always like. Mark Wahlberg plays Boston cop Tommy Saunders with an emotionality uncommon for him. Michelle Monaghan plays his wife in a smaller role. John Goodman puts in one of his best acting performances ever as Boston’s top cop. Kevin Bacon and J.K. Simmons round out the famous names.

Peter Berg led a band of seven writers to make the screenplay. Amazing to me, the script works with good dialog, which seems authentic to the time and place. Often with multiple writers the script lacks continuity, but not here. In one particular well-written scene we see into the private life of a Muslim Jihadi, to our benefit and disgust.

This important, difficult film has an R rating for graphic violence and the language of people under a high degree of stress. It runs for one hour and 33 minutes, but seems much longer. I recommend this four saw blade film for adults only.