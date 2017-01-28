Red Cross Helps Out Rim Residents, Visitors During Storm

Phoenix Chapter of the American Red Cross disaster volunteers on Saturday, Jan. 21 set up at the cultural center to provide relief to those affected by the three storms that dropped two-plus feet of snow on Pine and Strawberry. Due to continued power outages and snow accumulation in the two towns, the volunteers on Saturday opened a shelter at the center.

The Red Cross also set up a warming station in the Payson High School Wilson Dome.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a winter storm warning Friday that was in effect the entire weekend and until 5 a.m., Tuesday above 6,000 feet.

Gusty winds that sometimes reached 30 mph created more havoc by blowing snow and drifts that reduced visibility on Rim Country roads and highways.

Also in Pine, Strawberry and Payson, thousands were without power as the storm disrupted service by downing power lines and blowing fuses.

On Sunday afternoon APS officials reported the outages had been restored.

Prior to the storm, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) arranged to have snowmobiles and snow cats available should fire department trucks and ambulances be unable to reach residents in need of help.

In some Pine-Strawberry subdivisions a common complaint was the plowing left snow berms 4-5 feet high, making it virtually impossible for homeowners to get out of their own driveways. It took some up to two hours to dig away the berms and free their vehicles.

One homeowner lamented that the snow berms were a public safety hazard because residents would have not been able to get out of their homes in case of any type of emergency.

Trail work canceled

Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction Trails Committee volunteer work on Jan. 21 was canceled due to adverse weather conditions. Work will resume again Feb. 4 and 18. Work each of the two days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Pine-Strawberry Trail (Trail 15). Volunteers should meet at the Mohawk Drive entrance, which is the county access road just to the north of 3778 Mohawk Drive in Pine. Volunteers should bring their own lunch, snacks and water.

Committee member Mike Brandt anticipates that sometime during the next two months, the group will receive a Recreational Trails Grant, which will allow the volunteers to begin work on a Pine Trailhead project.

Cast your vote for the library

The presidential election is over and the inauguration is in the history books, but some very important voting responsibilities remain.

This balloting centers on collecting enough votes to have one of the nation’s foremost author and illustrator of children’s books make a guest appearance at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library.

She is Jan Brett and she will visit the school or library during the 2017-18 school year that has the most parents, teachers, friends or supporters vote in a contest.

Pine Library Manager Becky Waer is excited about the contest and hopes that the local library gets enough votes to win the visit.

But it will be an uphill battle since, 3,522 schools and libraries from around the country have already received votes and 17,719 ballots have been cast.

Second to 10th place finishers in the contest receive 10 Jan Brett books. And 11th to 100th place schools or libraries received a signed Jan Brett poster. The contest ends April 3.

To vote, go to: www.janbrett.com

Waer contends Brett’s visit to the local library would be a big plus, mostly because she has over 40 million books in print and she is nationally recognized.

Brett currently lives in a Massachusetts seacoast town where she does much of her writing and illustrating. She says her career has it roots with her children, when she spent many hours reading and drawing.

“I remember the special quiet of rainy days when I felt that I could enter the page of my beautiful picture books,” she says. “Now I try to re-create that feeling of believing that the imaginary place I’m drawing really exists. The detail in my work helps to convince me, and I hope others as well, that such places might be real.”

Much of Brett’s inspiration comes from the travel she does with her husband, Joe Harpe, a member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. During the pair’s visits to many different countries, she researches the architecture and costumes that are contained in her books and pictures.

“From cave paintings to Norwegian sleighs to Japanese gardens, I study the traditions of the many countries I visit and use them as a starting point for my books.”

Brett also draws from her years as a student at the Boston Museum School and the many hours she spent in the Museum of Fine Arts.

She says her memories of delicately embroidered kimonos and ancient porcelain she saw in the museum come back to her in her paintings.

Some of the books she has written and illustrated are “Gingerbread Christmas,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie and the Wild Animals,” “Mossy, The First Dog” and “Fritz and the Beautiful Horses.”

Van Horn returns

Payson High School wrestling coach Bryan Burke’s decision to restore the Tim Van Horn Memorial Wrestling Tournament that was renamed the Payson Invitational six years ago will be applauded by all Rim Country’s wrestling fans and supporters.

The tournament was to take place this past weekend, but now is on Friday, Jan. 27.

When a former PHS coach unwisely decided to do away with the Tim Van Horn designation, many — including his family — were rightfully upset.

After all, Van Horn — who was killed in an auto accident in Nevada — was a huge supporter of the wrestling program then headed by Dennis Pirch.

Family members had for years since Tim’s death traditionally given the Tim Van Horn Award to one of the tournament’s outstanding wrestlers.

Van Horn’s longtime friend, Donnie Haught, gave an outstanding wrestler award to a grappler in the lighter weight classes.

Tim’s two sons, Ansel and Doyle won state wrestling champions and often returned to the memorial tournament to share memories and greet their father’s friends.

The tournament was also known for its fierce competitiveness — many wrestlers considered it tougher than a state tournament because grapplers from all school size classifications competed.

In a state meet, only those from similar school size compete against one another.

While the invitational was all about wrestling, it also was well known in Arizona coaching circles for one of the most unusual of attractions — the mouthwatering cuisine of the hospitality room.

For every tournament, boosters, parents and coaches’ wives graced the room with their favorite family dishes and sides.

The buffet included a luscious spread of scrumptious fare and drink that coaches grazed when they had a few free minutes.

If a wrestler’s family member or a booster had been lucky enough to tag a deer or elk, the dishes sometimes included wild game, which was a favorite of the big city coaches, many who had probably never eaten game.

During my 27 years as a Payson Roundup sports reporter I covered every Van Horn tournament and the common question I fielded from visiting coaches was, “Where’s the hospitality room?”

Tradition is a huge part of one of the country’s finest high school athletic programs and thanks to Coach Burke one of Payson’s most treasured sporting events has returned.

Lots of water, few fish

Fishing guru and Rim Country Rods owner Jim Goughnour says that the cold front that rolled in all last week had rivers flowing and lakes filled but wasn’t doing much for fishing.

Conditions are Roosevelt were reported poor to fair for bass and crappie, which were plentiful a couple of weeks ago, have gone into hiding.

When calm, sunny days return, anglers might be able to find large schools of crappie in the 15- to 20-foot depth.

Goughnour recommends trolling 1/8-ounce jighead hook and a black, blue and chartreuse 2-inch grub tail for best results.

Last week, the Salt River was flowing at 500 percent and Tonto Creek at 1,000 percent, Goughnour says.

Roosevelt Lake has risen more than 4 percent and is now 41 percent full.

First responders gather

The First Responder Healing Group (PTSD) has scheduled upcoming meetings that will be held 6:30 p.m., Jan. 19 and 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, and April 6, 13, 20 and 27 in the Pine Strawberry Fire Department training room.

Manuals will be supplied free of charge.

The 100 Club of Arizona and the PTSD Foundation sponsor the meetings. Call Don Voakes, 928-595-0575 or Todd Bramlet, 928-595-4008 for more information.

Hunt info needed

The Arizona Game and Fish Department needs input from Rim Country hunters on how to improve elk and deer hunting in nearby units. The window for input closes Feb. 1. Go to the AZGFD website to participate or call Big Game Management Supervisor Amber Munig at 623-236-7355 for more information.

