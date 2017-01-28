Second In Series Of Rim Country Mysteries Released By Rim Country Author

Karen Randau of Payson has released a new mystery novel that features the Rim Country, along with intrigue, twists, and a dash of romance.

“Deadly Inheritance, Volume 2” of Randau’s Rim Country mystery series has been released by Arizona publisher Short on Time Books.

It is the story of Rim Country newlyweds, Rita and Cliff Avery, during their honeymoon in Scotland. While checking into a luxurious hotel in the Scottish Highlands, the desk clerk dies as he hands Cliff a note left by a mysterious woman the previous night.

The action shifts into high gear for a one-of-a-kind tour of the Scottish Highlands. Cliff discovers the truth about the grandfather he never met, as murder and an inheritance place this honeymooning Arizona couple in deadly danger deep in the Scottish Highlands.

“I’ve enjoyed telling stories my entire life. I never imagined my penchant for making up stuff would turn into a series of fast-paced novels with the kinds of intricate plots and lots of action that I love to read myself.

Randau holds a degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin, lives in Payson, and works in marketing for the international nonprofit Food for the Hungry.

Her debut novel, “Deadly Deceit” was published in June 2016. It introduced Rita and Cliff after Rita’s husband was one of 14 people killed in a Rim Country movie-theater shooting that blew the lid off a Pandora’s Box of deceit going back to her husband’s service in the first Gulf War. It wasn’t exactly how Rita pictured her 30th anniversary.

Both novels are available in paperback and Kindle versions on Karen Randau’s author page on Amazon.