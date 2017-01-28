Tenore Trio Performs In Payson At Tcca Concert

The Tonto Community Concert Association (TCCA) and Live On Stage, Inc. announce the upcoming performance of a sensational tenor trio as a part of the 2016-2017 season.

“The Chosen Three,” as they are often referred to, Tenore brings wit, talent, charm and charisma in a powerful concert at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Payson High School Auditorium.

The brainchild of Jill Ann Siemens, founder of the platinum-selling Canadian Tenors, adoring fans can now see why Tenore is becoming the powerful musical phenomenon that it is.

Expect the experience of a lifetime where the audience irresistibly leaps to their feet, sways to the music and sings along to beloved tunes that everyone knows. Tenore unleashes a glorious sound that breaks down musical barriers, draws together diverse cultures, and celebrates a repertoire of lyrical sweetness and dramatic strength that becomes a special chemistry with each other and their enthusiastic audiences.

Single tickets are $25 and are available at the door. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

For more information visit the TCCA website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.

The Tonto Community Concert Association is committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series and support of the fine arts in Payson schools.

This series is intended as an enriching cultural experience for the people of Payson and those in surrounding communities.