Heavy Snow Keeps Tonto Village Residents Busy

What a week this has been since Friday evening. My hubby and I were all comfy, watching the Inaugural Ball when about 9:30 the power went off.

There went my chance to see all the ball gowns. So, since we didn’t know how long the power would be off, we went to bed.

The next morning we were disappointed — no power yet. We looked out the window and wow — what a lot of snow!

While I tried to figure out what to have for breakfast (luckily, we have a propane range), Bill went out in the snow to measure how much we received. It measured 15-1/2 inches!

The power was still not back on, so Bill went out to his Mossimo with a blade hoping to make a path for our truck. The snow was actually too deep, the Mossimo would not move. So it was back to shoveling.

By this time, the Boy Scout Troop #674 from Mesa was back again this year for some snow camping. The leader, Merrill Heslop saw Bill shoveling, so he had some of his Scouts to help shovel out the driveway.

Nolan, Luke, Walker, Gove, Gabe, and Kaleb got busy and helped. Our son-in-law Jon helped Bill dig out the Mossimo.

In the meantime, in hopes that the power would come back on soon, I was shoveling a path to our satellite dish, I lost my balance and landed right in a snowdrift.

About that time, Bill had me look toward the bridge — and a tree had fallen right across the top.

Wrigley Harper got his frontend loader and pushed the tree out of the road.

Many trees in the Village lost tree limbs to the storm — we lost an apple tree. The ground is so saturated, the tree just toppled over.

The next day, Bill was out shoveling again, this time on our nearest driveway for our four-wheel drive truck.

Wrigley stopped by with his frontend loader and cleared a path for the pickup.

Thank you Wrigley for all your help to the Village.

I know that there were firefighters from Hellsgate Fire Department helping out too — Jeff Yunkens, and Chad Stlutka — so, many thanks to them as well.