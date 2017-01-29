How I Became An ‘Artist’

PART 3

I’ve never really thought of myself as an “artist,” but I was happy back when I painted. Why? A challenge arose. I tried to meet it, but soon saw that I didn’t know enough to succeed. So I went out, got a book, learned, applied what I had learned, was grateful that help had been there when needed, had a wonderful time doing something I had never imagined I might do, and even made money doing it.

What a wonderful thing! The knowledge is out there waiting for us. All we have to do is seek it out and utilize it.

I’ve never forgotten what one of my personal heroes said a hundred years ago. Robert Baden-Powell, who did a lot more than just founding the Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, once wrote, “It always seems to me so odd that when a man dies he takes with him all the knowledge that he has got in his lifetime whilst sowing his wild oats or winning successes. And he leaves his sons or younger brothers to go through all the work of learning it over again from their own experience.”

And so he did something about it! He took what he had learned and taught it to others. Starting from the earliest beginnings of writing in about 6,600 B.C. the wisest among us began writing down what they had learned and passing it on to the rest of us. That’s what Isaac Newton, possibly the greatest scientist who ever lived, meant in his letter to Robert Hooke in 1676 when he said, “But, in the mean time, you defer too much to my ability in searching into this subject. If I have seen farther, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.”

We can do that, can’t we? We can search out information on almost any subject and stand on the shoulders of giants as we apply it. Books have brought the knowledge of the centuries to us ever since the invention of movable type by Johannes Gutenberg in the 1400s. And today? What is there we can’t find information about in seconds with our computers? Not much, and the amount is growing every day.

What a wonder!

When Lolly and the kids arrived on Okinawa in 1964 I had been there six months, spending countless hours trying to find living quarters so we could be together again. I finally found a nice little house for just $1,500, one of 11 sited on a low hill that had once been a coral reef and had been raised above the sea by uplifting.

We became good friends with a couple named Gunter and Alice James. One night Gunter brought a chessboard over and asked me if I knew the game. All I knew were the moves, which my brother Charlie and I had learned many years earlier in our teens so we could play a few games. So Gunter and I played six games and Gunter won easily each time. But I didn’t mind losing; I enjoy the game for the game.

But the next evening, and the next, and the next for about two weeks Gunter came over with his board, we played some games, and Gunter won each time. I was OK with that until he left his board at our place, saying, “Well, this is the only place I ever play chess so I may as well leave this here.”

I could see that my evenings could become very dull indeed, so I got a book, got interested, never lost another game to Gunter, formed a base chess club, and ended up — of all the unlikely things — hosting and playing in the All-Pacific Military Chess Tournament. There were 12 players, all of them, except me, rated chess masters. I came in 11th.

Do I play chess anymore? The last game I played was in 1989. The last time I painted anything — except our house up here in Pine — was in 1978.

Why?

Because today is today and life’s little challenges change, so why not change with them?

Why not stay flexible?

And stay young!