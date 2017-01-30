Casa Gets Grant

The Gila County Court Appointed Special Advocate program is serving 117 minors in foster care, mostly in the southern part of the county, which has routinely been short of volunteers for the program.

Gila County’s CASA coordinator Dan McKeen told the board of supervisors at its Jan. 24 meeting as a rule where the director lives usually has a more active program. McKeen lives in the Payson area.

Last year grant monies from the Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) through the Arizona Department of Public Safety made it possible to hire coordinator Emily Leverance for south county. This year, the county hopes to expand the number of volunteers and has applied for $61,790 in grant monies through VOCA.

Gila County will make a $15,448 match for the grant through in-kind services — a portion of McKeen’s salary.

The program has also applied for $20,000 in grant monies from the national CASA program to enhance recruiting efforts countywide.

The application, if successful, would fund extensive recruiting efforts through media outlets.

A media-based recruiting campaign would provide for an enhanced level of exposure to the program and assist in the overall recruitment goals.

About CASA

The CASA program provides guardian ad litem advocacy through volunteer service for children who have been removed from their homes due to substantiated allegations of neglect, abuse, or abandonment. These volunteer advocates provide a voice for these children in court and advocate on their behalf.

Throughout the state of Arizona, CASA programs are established in every county and funded through the proceeds of unclaimed lottery winnings and supplemented by the Administrative Office of the Courts — Court Improvement Program. The CASA program of Gila County has continually requested budgetary increases but those requests have not been approved.