Zane Grey’S Rim Country Years

Chapter 4 – The Hunter

The first hunting season Zane Grey and his son Romer spent camped on the Rim had so captivated his imagination that he made arrangements to return the next year. In fact he returned the next 10 seasons, bringing Romer with him each time. He would arrive at least a week before the opening of hunting season to set up his base camp in Beaver Canyon on the Rim.

He usually had a party of about 17 others with him. Richard Haught, who was a youth during these years and was a companion for Romer, told me, “We had our pack outfit and had to pack him up there. He’d pack everything in the world, and I think it took about 30 head (of pack animals) to get him up there.”

At the top they were met by Al Doyle and his son Lee, bringing from Flagstaff all the food, tents, guns and things they would need. They would come across the Rim Road and meet the party coming up from Tonto Creek. Then Doyle would pack everything in the rest of the way to Beaver Canyon. Haught said (in 1988) “It’s done washed out now; you can hardly find it.” He blamed it on the forest roads that had been put through, running off the game and causing erosion. Even the aspen trees, dependent on that moisture, are gone, he said, including the one someone had carved, “Zane Grey stinks!”

The main purpose was to hunt for trophy bear, lion and sometimes deer. Again, Richard speaking, “The Game Department thought that Zane Grey was a game-hog, but I knew better. He’d kill a bear, that’s it; maybe a deer, a couple of turkeys. That was his. Then somebody come by there and they saw a couple of bear and two or three deer hanging up, and a bunch of turkeys, and they said Zane Grey was a-killin’ everything in the country. They didn’t realize there was 17 of them was licensed.”

Grey, in fact, was an avid environmentalist. He wrote about his concern for the vanishing wilderness of America, and had the voice of a prophet in his books for young readers instilling the importance of caring for pristine areas. Nor was he that great a hunter when it came right down to it. A. L. “Babe” Haught affirmed that Grey could hit a target in practice, but was not a good shot with game. Richard said, “I found out why that was. He didn’t want to kill ’em.”

That seems to be affirmed in his book “Tales of Lonely Trails.” During that first hunt in 1918 his son Romer had brought down a squirrel with a .20 gauge shotgun. “How proud he was of that gray squirrel! I suffered a pang to see the boy so radiant, so full of fire at the killing of a beautiful creature of the woods.”

That was the year the last grizzly bear was known to lurk after cattle in the Rim Country, and Zane Grey was determined to get it. He did not have that privilege, however, but during what would be his last season in Arizona, 1929, he did bag a 500-pound black bear, the only big game other than deer for any in his party.

Arizona was in the grip of a drought during his third hunting season. The dry condition made hunting very poor and Grey had given up finding a bear and he sat on the Haught’s front porch sketching the outline for his next novel. That October afternoon 13-year-old Richard shot and killed a large brown bear during his four-mile walk home from the Myrtle School. He usually carried a gun when he went to school because the country was alive with dangerous animals.

Zane Grey looked up to see the horse on which the Haught girls rode to school running for the barn, without riders. One of the older Haught boys, Ollie, caught the horse and raced back along the trail to see what had happened. He found his brother and sisters gathered around the carcass of the bear, and they packed it back to the ranch. Zane Grey leaped up to meet them, enviously saying, “Here I am sitting up on the porch writing on my book, and let a little 13-year-old boy go out and kill a bear!”

Sources: Personal interview conducted by Stan and Ruth Brown in the Globe home of Richard and Winona Haught in 1988. A transcript is in the Rim Country Museum library; Flagstaff newspaper November 1, 1929.