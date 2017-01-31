Aspire Arizona Foundation Nurtures Students

The Aspire Arizona Foundation hopes to transform the educational prospects of Rim Country students.

The wonderful program to support our brightest, hardest-working kids by covering the cost of tuition for dual-enrollment courses offers a bright and shining example.

Aspire invited 50 high school students who earned A’s in college level classes to a celebration of their accomplishments at The Rim Club. Aspire Arizona has so far shelled out $15,000 to provide 100 students with scholarships to cover the cost of dual enrollment Gila Community College classes on calculus, statistics, English, chemistry and other core subjects.

The celebratory breakfast made manifest this community’s support for those hardworking, ambitious students. That includes many first-generation college students, determined to challenge themselves and fulfill their potential.

Aspire Arizona has helped nurture the already close relationship between Payson High School and GCC. The program should make it possible for a motivated Payson High School student to graduate with perhaps as much as a year’s worth of college credits. That alone can save a student and his or her family $20,000 or $30,000, if they attend a public university like ASU.

We suspect the visionary backers of the Aspire Arizona Foundation have just gotten started, focusing their efforts on education that will make a real difference in the lives of our children.

The Aspire Arizona Foundation has benefited from support from the MHA Foundation, which has also provided generous support for the university project. But AAF also relies on public donations to support students willing to work hard and rise to the challenge of education. If you’re interested in donating, contact Sanja Long at the MHA Foundation (sanja@mhafoundation.com).

Maybe someday Payson students can live at home and attend a four-year university right here in town. But in the meantime, the dual enrollment program Aspire has already launched is providing enormous benefits to our kids starting right now.