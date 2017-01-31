Aspire Celebrating A Successful Partnership

More than 50 students poured into The Rim Club dining room to celebrate a successful first semester of dual credit classes between Payson High School and Gila Community College funded by Aspire Arizona Foundation.

The 50 students had received an A in their college level class.

As the students marveled at the fancy pastry decorating the yogurt parfaits and piled muffins onto their plates, AAF board member Charlie Beier emceed the event that brought together donors, teachers, administrators, Payson Unified School District board members and MHA Foundation staff to mingle with the students and celebrate their successes.

“I’m real proud of you guys and a lot here are proud of you,” said Beier to the students.

To the donors he said, “You that donated to Aspire are very, very special — not only do you have an ability to make the donation, but you made the choice to make the donation.”

Janet Vidnovic, vice president and treasurer of Aspire said AAF spent $15,150 this first semester to provide 99 students with $200 each to pay for a dual credit course.

Dual credit courses offer students a chance to take a class on the PHS campus and receive both credit for high school and college.

This year, the dual credit courses included calculus, statistics, English and chemistry.

PHS Principal Brian Mabb said in talks with Aspire, the high school plans to expand those offerings to include American literature, public speaking and criminology next year.

Vidnovic said she understands that GCC Dean Pam Butterfield and Mabb hope to capture the junior students who have taken courses to continue them on their path toward college.

At the breakfast, Butterfield explained to students that if they applied themselves, they could graduate with a certificate that indicates completion of the Arizona general education curriculum required to graduate from college.

“It gives you 35 credits in math, humanities and English,” said Butterfield. “It will give you a certificate that is an agreement between the universities and community colleges. With completion, you are guaranteed admission into one of the state universities.”

Butterfield said that she’s had numerous parents come to her to tell her that their children have been able to shave off a year of college just by taking GCC courses — that totals thousands of dollars saved.

Already, AAF has raised enough donations through the MHA Foundation, the Holbrook Pyle Foundation and local donors to fund the rest of this year, as well as into next year.

“AAF has received donations in excess of $22,000 as a result of our year-end fundraising campaign and since inception $42,000 has been raised (2015-2017.),” said Vidnovic. “So far, 58 donors have supported the program with donations ranging from $12,000 to $25. Our average donation was $750 and median donation was $300.”

But Vidnovic said to continue offering these scholarships Aspire will need further help from the community.

“AAF plans to continue our support of the dual credit program for the 2017-2018 school year. To support a growing program, we will need continued community support,” she said. “The key thing to remember, is that the GCC/dual credit tuition is probably 80 percent less than taking the same courses on campus at one of Arizona’s universities. A kid working a part-time job can afford these costs. Aspire Arizona’s objective is to make college accessible and attainable for Payson students and give kids a jump-start on their college educations.”

To donate to AFF, contact Sanja Long at the MHA Foundation at 928-472-2588 or email her at sanja@mhafoundation.com.