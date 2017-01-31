Community Almanac Tuesday January 31, 2017

Origami for Tweens

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is starting a special program for tweens (ages 10-12) on origami. The program is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every other Thursday of each month, from Feb. 2 through March 30.

Participants will learn a new origami technique and figure each week.

For details, stop by the library or call 928-474-9260.

First Friday at Mogollon Moose Bakery

There is no better way to bring the community together and celebrate the amazing talent in Rim Country than through the First Friday events on historic West Main Street.

This First Friday — February 3 — from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Mogollon Moose Bakery will kick off its First Fridays on Main Street. This event will happen every First Friday of the month and highlight a new artist and their work.

The artist of the month for February is Drew Fiala.

Library plans Valentine’s games and crafts

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., plans a Valentine’s Day Games and Crafts from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4.

Among the activities: Kiss Mrs. Valentine; Build a Tower of Hearts; listen to a Heartwarming Story; get Your Hearts Racing; and make a Purr-Fect Valentine.

To learn more, call the library at 928-474-9260.

AARP free tax assistance

Free tax assistance, preparation and e-filing for taxpayers with low to moderate income, is available from Feb. 6 through April 11.

Doors are open at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays.

Though special attention is given to seniors, all ages are welcome, and you need not be a member of AARP. Deaf persons will have the availability of an American Sign Language interpreter.

Everyone must bring: photo ID; Social Security Card or ITIN for everyone listed on your return; last year’s return; and all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return. No appointments are taken; service is by walk-in only. For more information, call 928-478-6518 and leave a message.

Color Me Blissful

Take a break and visit the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., for Color Me Blissful, a relaxed adult coloring session from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday.

Coloring pages and colored pencils will be provided or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 928-474-9260.

‘This Is Us’ Ladies’ Luncheon is Feb. 8

The Lioness Club of Payson and Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country invite you to be their guest at a “This Is Us” Lady’s Luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 at United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.

The luncheon features quiche and salad catered by Lovem’s Bikery (she delivers on her bike) and the theme is celebrating our roles as women in the business and volunteer worlds of Payson.

Wear your name badge and bring a business card to put in the free drawing for a Date Night Valentine’s Basket valued at more than $100.

Please RSVP to Barbara, 928-951-1251, or to Carol, 928-978-3881 or email cblann7@qwestoffice.net.

AARP Smart Driver course

The next AARP Smart Driver class is Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a 1-hour lunch break — bring a sack lunch or step away from class for the break.

To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pay $15, non-members pay $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class.

The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to everyone 18 and over. Completing may result in a discount on vehicle insurance.

Lip Sync contest

The 9th annual Lip Sync Contest/Concert is 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11.

Sponsored by the Rim Country Optimist Club, Rotary Club of Payson, Payson Unified School District and Payson High School Drama Club, the concert is in the Payson High School Auditorium.

There will be $1,100 in prizes, including a $100 audience prize; a $500 prize awarded to the Payson Unified School Staff winners, which are an individual award for student use provided by the Optimist and Rotary clubs. All proceeds after the prizes have been given will be used for scholarships.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. the night of the concert for tickets, locating seats, looking and bidding on silent auction items. Between now and Feb. 9 discounted Lip Sync tickets may be purchased at the Payson Library and Oasis Christian Book Store.

Applications for non-profit assistance available

Our community, our commitment — Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is giving back to the Rim Country community and is now accepting applications and renewals for the Charity Contribution Funding Program, formerly known as the Unclaimed Jackpot Program.

Eligible organizations must be a 501c3 or other approved classification with charitable causes. Deadline for filing is March 15, 2017. Forms are at Players Club in the casino. Contact Patty Wisner at 928-474-6044, extension 5501 for details.

Ongoing library programs

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., wants to remind patrons about a couple of ongoing programs: Story Times and conversational Spanish/English event.

The library has a Preschool Story Time for those 2- to 5-years-old at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and a Baby Story Time for those 0- to 23-months-old at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.

A language exchange program is offered from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays where participants can practice their Spanish-speaking skills or improve their English. Organizers say it is a great way to learn vocabulary, slang and informal expressions in a relaxed atmosphere. All ages are welcome.

To learn more, call 928-474-9260.