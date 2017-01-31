A Diet Rich In Antioxidant Food Helps Prevent Skin Cancer

The main cause of skin damage is the ultraviolet radiation (UVR) in sunlight. There are three types of UVR: UVC, UVB and UVA.

Current evidence suggests that UVB, and to a lesser extent, VA, are responsible for inducing skin cancer.

Skin carcinogenesis is a complicated, slow and multistage process. UVA and UVB have been shown to produce DNA damage directly and indirectly through oxidative stress.

Radiation produces byproducts of free radicals: molecules with incomplete electron shells that make them more chemically reactive than those with complete electron shells. These unstable free radicals are termed reactive oxygen species, or ROS. In humans, the most common source of free radicals is oxygen. When an oxygen molecule becomes electrically charged or “radicalized,” it tries to steal electrons from other molecules, causing damage to the DNA and oilier molecules. Over time, such damage may become irreversible and lead to photo aging and disease, including cancer. Antioxidants scavenge and neutralize these potentially harmful free radicals.

Skin’s natural defenses

Our skin has a first-line defense against oxidative damage such as that produced by the sun. The epidermis of skin is composed mainly of keratinocytes that are rich in enzymes that detoxify ROS. Included in this group of enzymes are antioxidants such as glutathione, alpha tocopherol (vitamin E) and ascorbic acid (vitamin C). When exposed to the sun, the skin responds to the increased levels of ROS by triggering the release of some of these antioxidant enzymes. However, sunlight and other free-radical generators, such as smoking and pollution, can overwhelm the body, making its natural response insufficient and result in oxidative damage. New research examines ways of providing added protection to the skin by supplementing the body’s natural source of antioxidants.

Many botanical compounds have the ability to exert inhibitory effects at several stages of carcinogenesis, including polyphenols, monoterpenes, flavonoids, organosulfides and indoles. Potential mechanisms of action of these agents include stimulating immune response, inducing gene suppression, detoxifying carcinogens, blocking oxidative damage to DNA, initiating selected signaling pathways and reducing cutaneous inflammation.

Direct application of antioxidants to the skin may be desirable to effectively target areas of skin requiring protection. The challenge is to create an acceptable, stable, effective and cosmetically appealing formulation that protects against erythema, photo aging and skin cancer. Many of these topical antioxidants have been tested alone in laboratory and animal studies. However, more study is required to determine whether or how much these new antioxidant and combination sunscreen-antioxidant products increase skin protection in humans.

Conclusion

In animal models of carcinogenesis, topical and oral antioxidants provide protection against damage when applied topically prior to UVR exposure. Topical application of these antioxidants is particularly promising, as it may offer additional advantages in effectively targeting skin tissues. Furthermore, sunscreen agents in combination with antioxidants may result in increased safety and efficacy of such photo-protective products. Since carcinogenesis involves multiple pathways, combination products with antioxidants working through various mechanisms may also be an effective strategy. Studies in humans are required to establish the efficacy and safety of such products before widespread use can be supported.

Food and skin cancer prevention

The National Institutes of Health report, “The only protection of our skin against UVR is its endogenous protection (melanin and enzymatic antioxidants) and antioxidants we consume with food — vitamins A, C, E, etc.

“Dietary antioxidants thus play a major role in maintaining the homeostasis of the oxidative balance. Vitamin C (ascorbic acid), vitamin E (a-tocopherol), beta-carotene and other micronutrients such as carotenoids, polypherols and selenium have been evaluated as antioxidant constituents in the human diet.”

The Live SunSmart Foundation gets more specific, outlining foods that can benefit the antioxidants protecting our skin.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma claims the life of one person every hour, and one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Statistics like these make skin cancer very real.

You might ask, I diligently apply broad spectrum UVA/UVB sweat and water resistant sunscreen every 80 minutes, avoid tanning booths and prolonged exposure to the sun and wear sunglasses, hats and sun protective clothing, I’m covered, right? Wrong. While all these things are important for protecting yourself against skin cancer, there’s one ingredient you’ve been missing: your diet.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Recent findings from a study in the International Journal of Epidemiology concluded diets similar to those of Mediterranean natives — fruits, vegetables, fresh herbs, olive oil, and omega-3 fatty acids — have cut the risk of melanoma by 50 percent.

Omega-3 is a rich antioxidant source believed to fight free radicals, cancerous or damaged cells. So, be sure to incorporate oily, fatty fish like salmon, trout, sardines, and mackerel into your weekly diet.

Fruits and vegetables

Oranges are good for more than curing a cold, citrusy fruits like: lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruits boost vitamin C levels, which help create more cancer-fighting antioxidants.

Dark, leafy green and cruciferous vegetables like collared greens, spinach, beet leaves, kale, broccoli and cauliflower, when consumed in large amounts, all help contribute to fighting melanoma.

Additionally, tomatoes, or more specifically tomato paste, are a lycopene-rich food, which may help prevent sunburn, by protecting the skin from the inside out.

See, mom was right on the money when she told you to eat your fruits and vegetables. Not only do they taste great but also can help prevent skin cancer.

Vitamins and herbs

While fresh is best, sometimes it’s not possible to fit in all your daily requirements. According to Nicholas Perricone, dermatologist and author of “The Wrinkle Cure,” “in just 30-45 minutes the sun depletes 80% of your body’s vitamin stores.”

Help your body out by taking vitamin supplements or adding certain herbs and spices to your diet.

Perricone recommends, taking approximately 500 mg of vitamin C, 300 mg of vitamin E, 100 mg of alpha lipoic acid (antioxidant), and 30 mg of coenzyme Q10 (oil-like substance used to carry antioxidants to the heart, liver and kidneys).

One common misnomer about wearing sunscreen is it prevents your body from absorbing vitamin D. Not true. According to new research from King’s College London’s Institute of Dermatology, you body produces and absorbs vitamin D, even while wearing sunscreen. If you do feel like you aren’t getting enough vitamin D, there are other options besides soaking up the sun: drinking vitamin D fortified milk or taking extra vitamin D supplements. If you do feel like the sun is the best source, don’t be afraid to slather on the sunscreen.

Here’s something to raise you cup of java to: a correlation between increased coffee intake and a decreased risk of basal cell carcinoma has been found. This is something echoed on the WebMD website, for each cup of caffeinated java that you drink every day, there’s a 5 percent drop in your odds of developing non-melanoma skin cancer later in life, researchers recently reported. Down a couple of Starbucks’ venti coffees at 20 ounces apiece, and you may score a 30 percent drop in risk (or more — researchers didn’t ask study participants about more than six cups a day). “It’s possible coffee’s antioxidant effect helps to protect against skin cancer,” says Ernest L. Abel, Ph.D., professor of OB-GYN at Wayne State University School of Medicine. “But part of it may be that people who drink a lot of coffee tend to stay indoors more.”

Additionally, regular exercise, eating healthy and limited exposure to the sun not only helps fuel your body but also protects against skin cancer, especially melanoma.

Eating a diet rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, and vegetables all contribute to fighting free radicals, which lowers your risk of cancerous cell growth.