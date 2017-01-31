Don't Toss Aside Nafta

Well, say one thing for Donald Trump: He delivers on his campaign promises.

So the president moved quickly to start building a $15 billion wall on the border with Mexico, threatened to slap a 20 percent import tax on goods from Mexico to pay for it and renewed his vow to renegotiate or tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement.

So here in Arizona, we’d best brace for a recession.

Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake both urged President Trump to not launch a trade war with Mexico.

Economists have argued for the past 23 years about whether NAFTA benefits the U.S. economy. Certainly, it has improved relations with Mexico and Canada and led to a dramatic surge in trade among the three neighbors. Overall, the U.S. exports more than it imports from both its neighbors — but then, the balance remains far more lopsided with China and other nations.

But even if trashing NAFTA wouldn’t bring down the U.S. economy, it will certain deliver a body blow to Arizona and other border states.

Senator McCain summarized the enormous benefits Arizona gains from its economic relationship with Mexico.

Consider some of the statistics:

In the past 20 years, Arizona’s exports to Canada and Mexico have increased 236 percent.

Trade supports one in five Arizona jobs, mostly with Mexico.

111,000 Arizona jobs depend on trade with Mexico.

65,000 visitors from Mexico spend $8 million per day.

Arizona trade with Mexico now totals some $17 billion annually.

The United States has based its economic and foreign policy on the promotion of free trade, believing that this will benefit the world’s most dynamic, creative, innovative economy. Trade with our allies remains the foundation of our security and economy.

As Senator McCain observed, “facts are stubborn things and the facts clearly show that NAFTA has delivered enormous economic benefits to citizens of my home state.” He concluded that free trade has been “the foundation of U.S. economic policy for decades and a major factor in our prosperity and greatness.”

Senator Flake agreed, calling NAFTA a “huge plus” for Arizona and calling the abandonment of free trade “really dangerous” to our economy.

Now, President Trump might be in the midst of a shrewd bit of stagecraft. Perhaps he’s throwing a scare into Mexico and Canada that they’ll make concessions that will benefit the U.S. President Trump promised to bring a billionaire’s negotiating skills to bear — and maybe that’s what’s happening now.

We hope so.

But we’ve got a sinking feeling he’s caught up in his own campaign trail rhetoric. He has already tossed aside the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have helped counter the growing economic dominance of China by strengthening economic ties with allies like Australia and Japan.

If he acts with similar carelessness when it comes to NAFTA, Arizona may find itself sliding into a recession sooner rather than later.