Drone Used To Deliver Medications Across Tonto Creek In Tonto Basin

With the water in Tonto Creek too high for many east side residents to safely cross and prescriptions running low in Tonto Basin, residents called on Gila County for help.

On Wednesday, the Gila County Office of Emergency Management sent medication across using a new piece of equipment never deployed there before — a drone.

With help from Aaron Witte of DJI Drones, medication was put into an empty bottle, attached with rope to the drone and flown across the swollen creek.

Sgt. Dennis Newman, with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, facilitated the mission.

“Our plan was a simple one,” he said.

Carl Melford, Gila County Emergency Management executive assistant, picked medication up in Globe after a woman on the east side called the pharmacy, paid for it over the phone and gave the OK for Melford to pick it up. He drove to Tonto Basin and met with Witte who attached the medication to the drone in a sling to fly across the creek. On the other side, Brian Jennings, county roads supervisor, was there to pick it up and deliver it to the woman’s door.

It was the first time the county has used a drone and was more of a test mission to see if it could be done safely.

Things went so well, Newman said they will likely call on local search and rescue groups to use their drones in the future.

Tonto Rim Search and Rescue has been researching the use of drones on missions for some time. TRSAR recently used one of Witte’s drones to help locate the body of a man that had fallen over a cliff in the Salt River Canyon.

With the help of the camera on the drone, crews were able to scour the side of the steep hillside for the man and once his body was located, estimate how much rope was needed to reach him.

TRSAR is buying three drones from Witte to use. The drones will help the volunteer group in several ways. They plan to use them to help locate lost hikers. They can also use them to survey the land for any hazards, especially a cliff side, before they send a rescuer over on a rope. They can also use them to drop a radio or a bottle of water off to someone stranded and awaiting rescue.

Bill Pitterle, TRSAR commander, said it is a great tool that should help rescuers find people faster and keep rescuers safer.

TRSAR used money collected through fundraisers and donations to buy the drones. To donate or volunteer, visit www.trsar.org.

