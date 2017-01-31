Elevation And Skin Cancer

New research confirms that the higher the altitude, the quicker a person will develop sunburn. In fact, the risk gets greater faster with increasing altitude than initially suggested.

The higher the altitude, the more intense the UV-B light exposure can damage unprotected skin.

A person’s exposure to ultraviolet light, especially UV-B light, is one of the key factors in the development of skin cancer. An estimated 1 million new cases of skin cancer will occur in the U.S. this year, and at current rates, 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer during their lifetime.

The intensity of the UV-B exposure suggests that a person having an average complexion, with unprotected skin, would burn after only six minutes of sun exposure on a clear day at noon in Vail, Colo., which is 11,000 feet above sea level. The same person would develop sunburn after 25 minutes of noontime exposure in New York or 14 minutes of unprotected noontime exposure in Orlando.

Elevation affects the risk of skin cancer because the higher the elevation, the more sunlight — including ultraviolet radiation that can cause skin cancer — reaches the ground. Technically, the higher you are, the closer you are to the sun, with fewer protective layers of atmosphere above you.