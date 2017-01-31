Fatal House Fire In Pine

It was a bittersweet day for Pine-Strawberry firefighters Friday.

A 70-year-old man died in a house fire despite firefighters gallant efforts to save him. Later, firefighters rescued a woman who had flipped her vehicle and was trapped inside.

About 2:20 p.m. Jan. 27, firefighters were called out to a mobile home on fire in the 3500 block of North Highway 87, less than half a mile from the fire station off Hardscrabble Road.

Dense smoke was coming from the 10-foot-by-30-foot trailer when they arrived. Firefighters knew the home well as they had visited it several times before when the homeowner called for medical help.

Firefighter Coty Chester immediately entered the home while other firefighters stretched a hose to the front door, said Fire Chief Gary Morris. He found a 70-year-old man inside unconscious and pulled him out of the home.

The man was in cardiac arrest so firefighters began CPR and took “aggressive life support measures,” Morris said. The man died on scene, smoke inhalation likely the cause of his death.

While some firefighters worked to save the man, others extinguished the fire, which caused little damage to the home.

A portable electric heater plugged into an undersized extension cord caused an electrical failure that started the fire, Morris said.

“The extension cord overheated due to the high amperage required for the heater and caught the carpet on fire which then extended to a chair before being extinguished.”

There was no smoke detector in the home.

Fire crews knew the man from past medical calls and during the recent snow storm, a fire department member and a Citizen Emergency Response Team (CERT) member had responded to his home to fix an electrical generator when the power went out.

“This tragedy illustrates the importance of having one or more life-saving smoke alarms in the home. Had there been a smoke detector in this home it may have awakened the occupant and he could have escaped,” he said. “This was a small fire, yet it killed the occupant. With increasing use of synthetics and plastics in furniture and carpet smoke today is very toxic, including high levels of cyanide.”

The Payson Fire Department responded to the fire to provide assistance, which was greatly appreciated, Morris said.

Moments after the fire was out, P-S firefighters were called to a vehicle accident south of Pine on 87. A woman was trapped upside down in her vehicle. Firefighters extricated her and she was transported to Banner Payson Medical Center.

While crews were on that scene, the fire district responded to a report of a person with chest pain in Strawberry. That patient was also transported to Payson.

Given the number of calls, off duty firefighters were called in and two of the districts three ambulances were used to transport patients.

The fire district has been experiencing simultaneous and overlapping medical events more frequently that require the use of all three district ambulances, Morris said.

