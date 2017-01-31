Girls And Boys Face Busy Final Week On Court

Yellow Jackets and Roadrunners and Cougars, oh my.

OK, a couple of those don’t match the fear generated by the trio of beasts Dorothy envisioned running into on the Yellow Brick Road, but Payson’s girls and boys basketball teams face a challenging road to reach the end of the regular season, nonetheless.

Both Longhorn squads face a busy final week of action with three games on tap beginning with tonight’s home games against the Lakeside Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets.

They close the home schedule against the Holbrook Roadrunners on Friday and wrap up the regular season at the Show Low Cougars on Saturday night. All girls games are at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30.

Both Payson squads face a challenge if reaching the 24-team Class 3A state tournament is the goal.

The top three teams in each of the state’s six region tournaments next week earn automatic berths. The power rankings fill the other six state tournament spots.

Boys face pair of challenges

Payson’s boys stood at No. 28 in the rankings on Saturday at 2-10 (1-5 3A East). Meanwhile, Blue Ridge thunders into tonight’s game at 13-1 and No. 2 in the rankings and leading the region at 6-0 entering last night’s game against Holbrook.

A Payson win at No. 19 Holbrook (2-5 3A East, 3-9) on Friday could leave the two teams tied with Snowflake at 2-8 in the 3A East by the time Payson’s Saturday night game at No. 9 Show Low (5-2 3A East, 11-4) ends.

However, Payson would still wind up as the No. 6 seed for the region tournament based conference records. So unless the Longhorns can also beat either Blue Ridge or Show Low, they appear destined for sixth place and a date at the third-place team in the 3A East quarterfinals on Feb. 7 — likely Winslow but possibly Show Low.

They’d need an upset there to reach the semifinals at the second-place team, likely Show Low but possibly Winslow. An upset in the semifinals sends them to the championship game and earns an automatic berth into the state tournament. But no matter what happens in the semifinal game, they’d get a chance to play for third place if they at least won their quarterfinal contest.

Girls can move up

Tonight’s games promises to be a battle.

The Longhorns enter the contest looking to climb out of the 3A East cellar. The teams are tied in the region at 1-6. Payson’s lone 3A East win came at Blue Ridge. A sweep of the two-game region series with the Yellow Jackets would likely assure the Longhorns of finishing in at least fifth place with a shot at fourth if they can also beat Show Low.

A sweep of the three games this week is unlikely with Holbrook the opponent on Friday. The No. 5 Roadrunners (10-3) are on the verge of wrapping up the 3A East title with an 8-0 record.

Payson is No. 30 in the power rankings and the Longhorns need a couple of wins this week to have a chance to move into the top 24.

So the most likely path to the state tournament is through the 3A East Tournament. If they finish fifth, they’ll play at the fourth-place team on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Or they’ll host the fifth-place team if they place fourth. If they wind up last in the 3A East, they’ll travel to meet the third-place team.

An opening-round victory means they’ll need to win just one of their final two tournament games to place at least third and qualify for state.

If they qualify for state, then it’s win or you go home — no clicking the heels together required.