The Governor’S Budget Proposal And Public Education

With the release of Governor Ducey’s proposed budget several people have asked me to comment on the budget and his emphasis on K-12 public education. The governor’s focus on public education points to a significant concern by voters in Arizona about the funding levels for public education in the state. Many people in education are happy that the governor highlighted education; however, the proposed budget will not begin to solve a 20- to 30-year trend of underfunding of public education in Arizona. The small steps proposed in the governor’s budget continue to signal a willingness for many to find simple solutions to a very complex issue.

I know there will be people that say that educators are never satisfied and there will never be enough money for education. The reality is that Arizona continues to be in the bottom five states for funding public education and the governor’s budget does not make any substantial changes to this ranking. Several very large funding issues will need to be resolved in the next three or four years or Arizona will be firmly planted in last place for public education funding in this country.

The governor’s budget proposes a 2 percent raise to teachers spread out over five years. This raise must be above and beyond any other raises that a teacher may receive by the district. For perspective this raise will amount to between $600 and $1,000 over five years for teachers in Payson. Which means teachers in Payson will receive an increase of $120 to $200 a year for five years, if this proposal is funded in future years. Or for a teacher with 26 pay periods they will see in their paycheck an increase of between $4.61 and $7.62 before taxes. I do not believe this will stop the teacher shortage.

The governor’s budget calls for $17 million more in funding for capital needs. Again this amount does not begin to address the issues associated with capital facilities. Currently school districts are only receiving 15 percent of the funding formula for all capital needs. This cut is on top of receiving minimal money for maintaining capital facilities as a part of a 2000 lawsuit about school facilities in the state. The state has only provided 100 percent of this funding once since the lawsuit and for the past six years has not provided funding to schools to help maintain facilities.

The governor’s budget did not address the issues associated with the renewal of Proposition 301. Prop. 301 funding is money that by state law can only go to teachers. This initiative accounts for over $500 million annually to school districts. It is set to sunset in January 2021. Without the renewal of this proposition the majority of the gains seen by public education in the last two years will be erased. If the initiative is passed by the voters without increasing the amount of the tax from .6 of a cent then public education will not see any new funding. The problem with increasing the amount of the tax is that this would be a tax increase, which would be in conflict with the political call for no new taxes. The lack of action on this proposition or the failure of a renewal of this proposition will only compound the current problem with a teacher shortage.

As part of the governor’s proposed budget there was no reference to paying back funding withheld from school districts as part of the recession in 2010. In this situation the state withheld two monthly payments to public education and never paid back the money owed. This issue is rarely discussed during the budget process, but the amount owed to public education is over $900 million. What this issue is like, is if you did not pay two months of your house payment and then never made those two payments. I am not sure if the bank would allow that to occur.

The governor’s budget highlighted the funding issues associated with public education, but the steps toward addressing it in the budget are very small compared to the problem. Many people talk about the need to grow the economy. Public education accounts for about 40 percent of the state budget. That is over $4 billion and a significant portion of that money is returned into the state’s economy. In Payson it is estimated that annually over $13 million is pumped back into the local economy from our school district. Public education is one of the largest industries in the state and in local communities. Public education supports many other industries throughout the state and the ripple effect of public education money going back into the economy is substantial. As an economic driver in this state I am not sure why the state continues to starve this engine.

Many people speak of wanting a world class education system in Arizona. The truth is if I want the best steak in town, the fastest car, best house or to send my children to the most prestigious college in the country I will have to pay more. What I pay for is quality. If I send my kids to Harvard I do not get to pay less than the full price for two years while I wait to see if my children get a quality education. Being the best requires a financial commitment. In this state somehow we seem to think that we can get a world class education on the cheap.