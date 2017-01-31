Jre Fifth-Grade Concert

JRE fifth grade student anxiously look for parents before the concert starts on Jan. 12

Photo by Michele Nelson. |

By Michele Nelson

As of Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Photo by Michele Nelson

These students hope for the best during the JRE fifth-grade concert.

The fifth-grade music program has so many students Julia Randall Elementary had a concert in mid-January just to showcase just those musicians.

Band teacher Ruth Schouten masterfully directed her students to play “Hot Cross Buns,” “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and “Jingle Bells.”

“Elementary school music teachers have patience, dedication and a forgiving ear,” she quipped to the audience.

Photo by Michele Nelson

Ruth Schouten leads her students in the Jan. 12 concert put on by the Julia Randall Elementary School students.

But the respect her students have for her shone threw when she had them go through what she calls, instrument challenges.

She would call out the trumpet, clarinet or saxophone sections have each play a snippet of a song from movies such as “Star Wars.”

“I tell my kids, Darth Vader does not run, but they like to play it fast,” said Schouten.

The kids had a blast and were proud to share their accomplishments with their families.

Families filled the auditorium to brimming, with younger siblings, grandparents and proud mothers and fathers.

Photo by Michele Nelson

Julie Davies’ students smile as Isaac Fierro hams it up with the air guitar during “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The second half of the concert featured Julie Davies very full choir. Her pride in their accomplishments shone through.

Davies told the story of having technical difficulty during the students’ performance during the Veterans Day program in November.

Her iPod would not play. She told the kids maybe they should not sing that song.

“As a chorus teacher I get nervous without accompaniment,” she said.

But the kids convinced her they would be OK.

“They sang on key, watching me the whole time,” said Davies.

In November, the kids got a standing ovation just as they did at the end of the January concert — especially with the antics of the air guitar players during “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Snow Day.”

