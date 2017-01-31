Jre Fifth-Grade Concert

The fifth-grade music program has so many students Julia Randall Elementary had a concert in mid-January just to showcase just those musicians.

Band teacher Ruth Schouten masterfully directed her students to play “Hot Cross Buns,” “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and “Jingle Bells.”

“Elementary school music teachers have patience, dedication and a forgiving ear,” she quipped to the audience.

But the respect her students have for her shone threw when she had them go through what she calls, instrument challenges.

She would call out the trumpet, clarinet or saxophone sections have each play a snippet of a song from movies such as “Star Wars.”

“I tell my kids, Darth Vader does not run, but they like to play it fast,” said Schouten.

The kids had a blast and were proud to share their accomplishments with their families.

Families filled the auditorium to brimming, with younger siblings, grandparents and proud mothers and fathers.

The second half of the concert featured Julie Davies very full choir. Her pride in their accomplishments shone through.

Davies told the story of having technical difficulty during the students’ performance during the Veterans Day program in November.

Her iPod would not play. She told the kids maybe they should not sing that song.

“As a chorus teacher I get nervous without accompaniment,” she said.

But the kids convinced her they would be OK.

“They sang on key, watching me the whole time,” said Davies.

In November, the kids got a standing ovation just as they did at the end of the January concert — especially with the antics of the air guitar players during “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Snow Day.”