Masons Say Thanks

Editor:
Members of the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, F&AM would like to thank Ace Hardware, Payson Concrete & Materials, Payson Jewelers and all those individuals who contributed to our Clothe-A-Child program in December.
It was a great success and we appreciate all of you for your contributions.
Bill Herzig, PM, secretary,
Sy Harrison Lodge # 70
