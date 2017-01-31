Masons Say Thanks

As of Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Editor:

Members of the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, F&AM would like to thank Ace Hardware, Payson Concrete & Materials, Payson Jewelers and all those individuals who contributed to our Clothe-A-Child program in December.

It was a great success and we appreciate all of you for your contributions.

Bill Herzig, PM, secretary,

Sy Harrison Lodge # 70

