Pair Of Champs Power Horns In Van Horn

Shortly after Payson High honored some of the heroes of its storied wrestling past, Dylan Keeney took his spot beside them on Friday night.

The Payson senior pinned Gilbert Williams Field’s Nate Smith to win the 126-pound championship in the Tim Van Horn Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Wilson Dome.

Later in the night he accepted the Tournament’s Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler Award. Shortly after that, he became the first Longhorn in eight years to win the coveted Tim Van Horn Memorial Award.

That award goes to the wrestler who demonstrates the qualities of perseverance, grit, a willingness to meet all challenges and represent the values Tim passed on to everyone he came in contact with.

Keeney simply wanted to claim another title on his home mat after winning the Payson Invitational as a freshman, only to take second behind Tempe McClintock standout Gator Groves the next two years.

“Getting second the last two years really sucked,” Keeney said. “So finally winning it again is nice.”

Keeney pinned his only two opponents in the tournament.

First-year Payson head coach Bryan Burke isn’t surprised Keeney won the title.

“He’s a competitor,” the coach said. “The bigger the stage, the higher the competition level, the better he wrestles.

“He loves this program. And winning this tournament is something he’s been wanting to do all season.”

Burke was the last Longhorn to win the TVHM Award as a senior in 2009. The tournament was renamed the Payson Invitational the following season.

But Burke pushed this year to restore the tournament name to honor one of the program’s biggest supporters.

Van Horn died in an auto accident in 1988. The tournament was renamed in his honor in 1989 and kept the name until a former coach renamed it the Payson Invitational in 2010.

Several members of his family were on hand for the tournament, including his son Ansel, who was the first recipient of the TVHM Award in 1989 as a senior.

He went on to win the state championship that season. His brother, Doyle, joined him as an individual state champ years later.

Several other winners of the award also showed up for the tournament, which featured just nine teams and lasted only one day after a winter storm postponed the planned two-day 21-team event scheduled for Jan. 20-21.

“With it being postponed we lost a lot of teams,” Burke said. “But we had a lot of great competition. And our kids took care of business.”

The Longhorns finished second to Gilbert Williams Field, which sent 11 wrestlers into championship matches and produced seven champs in scoring 287 points. Payson scored 172.5 points. Snowflake (158) finished third.

Payson junior Chris Johnson also claimed a title, pinning Flagstaff Coconino’s David Quick to win the 160 crown and complete a 3-0 day.

Johnson figured he’d gain valuable experience for the upcoming state tournament before the storm the previous weekend kept several bigger schools away.

Still, he’s thrilled to win a tournament for the first time this season after claiming a pair of titles as a sophomore.

“We’ve been working hard in the room all season, so it feels good to get a home tournament and come out here and just wrestle hard,” he said.

Burke said Johnson keeps improving.

“He’s a kid that’s got all the tools he needs to be great in the sport,” his coach said. “He continues to get better every week.”

Four Longhorns reached the championship round.

Brendan Macnab lost by fall to Williams Field’s Cyler Rustad in the 132 final and Chance Elmer lost a 4-3 decision to Williams Field’s Jackson Gissel for the 145 title.

Ely Keeney (120) and Daniel Cluff (152) finished third for the Longhorns. Jesus Alan Cerna (113), Hunter Harold (182) and Seth Allison (285) finished fourth.

Williams Field’s Briggs Conway (195) took home the Outstanding Heavyweight award.