Payson Economy Waddles Along

Payson’s economy did a little bit better than last year in December, but building permits slumped, according to the town’s monthly financial report.

The town relies on sales tax for the bulk of its general fund revenues, so town services depend heavily on retail sales.

As of December about halfway through the fiscal year, the town had collected $3.2 million in local sales tax — up 2 percent from the same period last year. Money from the vehicle license tax rose a hefty 16 percent to $432,000 for the six-month period.

The town also collected nearly $1 million in state-shared income tax — also a 2 percent increase. The state forwarded another $558,000 in statewide sales tax collections, although a change in the state formula for disbursing the tax make the figures not comparable to last year.

The main economic warning sign in the report came in the decline in building permits and plan review fees — evidence that the long, hoped-for recovery of the once reliable building sector continues to elude Payson.

Building permit fees dropped 9 percent to $127,000 and plan review fees dropped about 8 percent to $68,000.

On the other hand, state-shared gas-tax money jumped a hefty 12 percent to $670,000. But that increase probably represents a change in state formulas, which have in recent years diverted money for roads that used to go to towns into the budget for the state Department of Public Safety.

The budget shows heavy spending on the C.C. Cragin pipeline, expected to deliver 3,000 acre-feet of water annually starting in about 2018. The town’s water department has a separate fund, with a $23 million budget this year. Only about $6 million goes to operating the water department, with the pipeline accounting for the rest. Most of the pipeline money comes from a low-interest, state WIFA loan specifically for water projects. The town hiked water rates to provide the money to repay the bulk of those state loans.

The water department spends $6 million annually on operations, about $375 per resident — with almost all of that money coming from water bills. The cost of the pipeline will likely reach about $50 million — about $3,125 per resident. But that project will boost the town’s sustainable water supply from about 2,000 acre-feet to about 5,000 acre-feet — enough to support a build-out population of some 40,000.

Payson also continued to spend money to maintain streets, after skipping a whole, seven-year maintenance rotation during and after the recession. The town relies on a combination of gas tax money and its share of a countywide sales tax approved by voters to improve and maintain roads.

The budget includes $380,000 to slurry seal various streets and $335,000 to complete the improvements on Manzanita Drive, $140,000 for a new water truck, $61,000 for right of way along Bonita Street plus a $40,000 Firewise grant.

The town has also collected $134,000 in bed taxes on hotel rooms, with a total budget for the year of $270,000. That money pays mostly for the town’s tourism and marketing programs and activities at the Event Center, like the rodeo and the Mogollon Monster Mudda.

Overall, the town’s general fund budget amounts to about $15.6 million — which doesn’t include the water department or various special funds.

The town spent $1.2 million from its general fund in December — about $1,325 for each of the roughly 16,000 residents. Most of that money comes from the sales taxes collected from local businesses. The town actually spends far more money than that if you include the water department and various special funds outside of the general fund.

The police department accounts for about $5.6 million, roughly 36 percent of the general fund total. Fortunately, the department has stayed about $500,000 under budget in the first six months of the fiscal year.

The fire department’s budget stands at about $3.4 million or 23 percent of general fund spending. The fire department remains about $159,000 under budget, according to the December report.

Most departments have also remained under budget. Overall, the town’s general fund budget totaled $7.8 million for the first six months of the fiscal year, but spent $1.2 million less. That puts the general fund about 15 percent under budget so far for the year — although year-end expenses and transfers might trim that total.

The state no longer includes a breakdown of sales tax collections by category, leaving towns with one less tool for measuring economic activity.