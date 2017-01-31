Portobello Mushrooms Healthy And They Make A Great Battery, Too

My friend Dave, a longtime Payson resident, has decided adding more vegetarian dishes to his diet will help his long-term health. That surprised me, since most longtime Payson residents I know love their beef.

An avid reader of this column, Dave had to share his excitement over discovering the deliciousness and healthiness of a barbecued Portobello mushroom sandwich.

“I was at the grocery store with my son and I told him, ‘We’re going to have this for dinner,’” he said imitating picking up a mushroom. Dave has an infectious excitement when telling a story. And he probably knows more history and has more stories than just about anyone I know, thanks to his deep roots in Rim Country.

He said he slathered the mushrooms in a little olive oil and then dusted them with salt-free seasoning.

“Mmmm mmmm. They were so good,” he said, “and they have a lot of good stuff in them too.”

Unwrapping a crumpled slip of paper, he read off the health benefits of this fungus.

“It has Vitamin D, magnesium, and riboflavin,” he said.

I agreed that Portobellos could almost substitute for a good old steak. Yet, I stopped short of telling him that Portobellos make a great battery, too. OK. That’s random, but it’s true. Researchers at the University of Riverside have discovered that the porous nature of the mushroom can replace graphite as a material to extend the life of batteries. https://ucrtoday.ucr.edu/31442

I decided to not confuse Dave, however. It’s enough to support healthy eating — although I guess I could try to convince him it will give him more energy.

Now, these mushrooms are really interesting, neither falling into the animal or plant kingdoms. Researchers place the Portobello mushroom, the common white mushroom, shitake and even the small brown crimini mushroom in their own kingdom because of their cellular organization. Plants make their own food through photosynthesis, which converts sunlight to energy. Animals ingest food. But mushrooms (or fungus) exist on decaying material. Kinda creepy, but mushrooms could take the place of meat, according to the National Institutes of Health. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4244211

“Mushrooms contribute moisture that improves the mouth feel and overall sensory appeal of many dishes, whereas their low energy density (about 92 percent water) can reduce the energy density of the final dish when taking the place of other higher-energy-dense ingredients,” wrote NIH researchers. Boy, those scientists sure know how to make a dish sound tasty.

The NIH also said that mushrooms make a much more sustainable type of food than beef. They take up less space to grow, use less water and use agricultural byproducts such as crushed corncobs, cottonseed, soybean, and peanut hulls, as well as cocoa shells. Cattle, in comparison, use up a vast amount of resources to produce.

Now, I’ve often picked a Portobello mushroom sandwich when I’ve gone out to eat because so many pungent and delicious spices, cheeses and greens pair well with mushrooms. Yet Dave’s excitement over the healthy option of the Portobello brought a tear to my eye — even if I can’t figure out how to turn a mushroom into a battery. Nonetheless, I found his enthusiasm, well, electrifying.

Personal Portobello Pizza

www.allrecipes.com

Ingredients

• 1 large Portobello mushroom, stem removed

• 1 tablespoon spaghetti sauce

• 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

• 1/2 tablespoon sliced black olives

• 4 slices pepperoni sausage

• 1 clove garlic, chopped

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place the mushroom on a baking sheet, and bake for 5 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from the oven, and spread spaghetti sauce in the cup of the cap. Top with cheese, olives, pepperoni and garlic. Bake for an additional 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and golden.

