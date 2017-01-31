Screening Tips For Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is very common: one in five Americans develops skin cancer and every hour one American dies from the disease. However, there are many things you can do to reduce your risk.

Skin cancer is usually caused by overexposure to the sun and its harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Even if you don’t spend long periods of time in the sun, it’s important to practice good sun protection to reduce your risk of developing skin cancer. This includes wearing of sunscreen with an SFP of 30 or higher every day — even in winter and when it is overcast.

Your risk of developing skin cancer increases if you:

• have light skin color: fair-skinned people with blond or red hair and blue or light-colored eyes are at greater risk than dark-skinned people

• don’t tan easily

• freckle easily

• have a large number of moles or atypical moles

• have had frequent sunburns

• have had one or more blistering sunburns

• live in an environment with high degrees of sun exposure

• have a family history of skin cancer

Screening recommendations

Ages 18 and older: You should conduct monthly self-exams to look for new moles and birthmarks or changes in existing ones and during your annual physical, have your physician evaluate your moles and birthmarks.

If you have a large number of moles, atypical moles or a family history of melanoma, you should have an evaluation by a dermatologist.

Most people who have thin, early melanoma tumors can be cured or have long survival, but after the cancer has spread inside the body, survival drops drastically. Melanoma most commonly arises in the skin and with awareness and examination can be directly spotted in its very early stages — a huge advantage over most other cancers.

Experts say routine self-exams, especially using a photo of what melanoma should look like, lead to thinner tumors and better prognosis. It is recommended the acronym ABCDE be remembered as a reference for the warning signs of melanoma: A – asymmetry; B – border irregularity; C – varying color; D – diameter, something greater than the size of a pencil eraser should be further investigated; E – evolving or changing in size, shape and color over time.

In fact, change is one of the most important things to bring to the attention of your doctor or dermatologist. Get to know your skin and check it every month — it is a cheap and effective safety measure you can do for yourself and your family.

How do you find out if you have skin cancer?

• Spread of pigment from the border of a spot into surrounding skin

• Redness or a new swelling beyond the border of a mole.

• Change in sensation, such as itchiness, tenderness or pain.

• Change in the surface of a mole; scaliness, oozing, bleeding or the appearance of a lump or bump.

How do you identify skin cancer?

• New moles

• Moles that increase in size

• An outline of a mole that becomes notched

• A spot that changes color from brown to black or is varied

• A spot that becomes raised or develops a lump within it.