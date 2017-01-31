Sprague Ranch Road In Star Valley Still Flooding

The improved Sprague Ranch Road crossing had a work out last week handling the water coming down Houston Creek from the winter storms that passed through Rim Country. Star Valley town manager Tim Grier said the crossing was never designed to prevent all flooding. It was designed to handle up to 10-year flood conditions. He said town officials always knew there would be times that Houston Creek would wash over the apron. It has provided access much more than before the project, but it was never contemplated that it would handle all run off conditions, Grier said.