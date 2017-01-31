Storms Ensure Steady Flow Of Water Into Roosevelt Lake

The talk among all anglers is the amount of water flowing into all of the lakes and streams throughout Rim Country and northern Arizona.

The snowfall records from the last storm will ensure a steady flow of water into Roosevelt Lake for the next couple of months. The lake level has increased over 16 vertical feet during the past month, going from 36 percent full to 49 percent full.

The water condition is very stained throughout most of the lake. The water entering the lake is very cold with the water temperature in the middle of the lake recording 52 degrees. Anglers willing to brave the cold weather are fishing the backs of coves where the water temperature may be a few degrees warmer during the afternoons on sunny days. Successful baits reported are crank-baits and jigs.

Aquatic reef building Feb. 3-4

The next AZGFD aquatic reef ball habitat building days are schedule for February 3rd and 4th at the Game and Fish Mesa office. These habitat reef balls are planned to be deployed into Roosevelt Lake in a couple of months. This is a great volunteer project for any bass club or organization. You can get more details by contacting Amberle Jones at akjones@azgfd.gov or call her at (623) 236-7593.

Crappie bite poor to fair

Crappie anglers are reporting a poor to fair bite. Most crappie anglers are waiting for the high water flows to recede before resuming the search for the large schools of crappie that were plentiful a month ago. Schools of crappie are in the 15-20 foot depths however, the bite during colder months can be very slight. Trolling 1/8 oz. jig-head hook and a black, blue and chartreuse color 2-inch grub-tail bait will produce good crappie results.

Trout biting at Green Valley Lake

The storms have also impacted trout fishing around Rim Country. Most trout stream anglers are waiting for better weather and those that did fish reported poor conditions.

However, Green Valley Lake is reporting excellent trout fishing conditions. Even with the water flowing into Green Valley Lake, salmon eggs, power-bait, worms and small spinner baits are all catching good number of stocked rainbow trout.

The AZGFD stocks Green Valley Lake every other week during the winter months. The complete stocking schedule can be found at www.azgfd.gov.

Have a great week of fishing and I hope to see you on the water.

James Goughnour owns Rim Country Custom Rods (480) 495-1351