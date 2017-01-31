Trsar Buys Snow Vehicle

Using community donations and fundraiser monies, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue recently purchased a Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000 side-by-side vehicle outfitted with snow tracks for winter rescues.

TRSAR purchased the Ranger from Four Seasons Motorsports in Rye.

TRSAR has a 2011 Arctic Cat with snow tracks, but needed another vehicle to act as a backup.

TRSAR used the Arctic Cat to locate two men stuck in the Four Peaks area on Jan. 7.

The men had taken a quad down Oso Road to Edwards Park when they ran out of fuel. Dressed only jeans and light coats, the young men were forced to spend the night out in a blizzard, said Gary Hall, with TRSAR.

Maricopa County crews tried to plow the road and get up to the men, but were unable to reach them. They called TRSAR for help and Hall, along with another member, drove the Arctic Cat in to find them. They located the men, who were soaking wet, got them bundled up in blankets, and brought them safely out.

“Boy were they happy to see us. They would not have survived another night,” Hall said. “Two lives were saved and that side-by-side more than paid for itself that one time.”

