Recreation.gov offers those visiting Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest 21 campgrounds to choose from for Memorial Day Weekend adventures.
As Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is a popular camping destination, first-time campers should be prepared to get the most out of their first camping experience when visiting this location. As such, Recreation.gov has 10 tips for new campers to recreate safely and responsibly:
Stick Close To Home: Make your trip a memorable one by planning an easy outing close to home. A weekend escape for one or two nights within an hour of where you live is the best choice for a first camping trip.
Make A Reservation: Planning ahead is more important than ever. In fact, reservations through Recreation.gov are at an all-time high. Start planning your camping trip by searching Recreation.gov for locations and making a reservation in advance.
Pack Light, But Smart: Make a checklist so you don’t forget any gear, and pack items that serve more than one purpose. Check the location’s facility page for important Need to Know information prior to your trip. Pro Tip: Bring earplugs. Nature can be louder than you’d think.
Plan Your Meals: Plan a full menu for each day of your trip. Measure your ingredients and prep meals before you arrive to save time as well. It’s common for new campers to need a store run for something they forgot.
Leave No Trace: Pack out what you pack in. These principles apply in your neighborhood, local park, and all public lands. Clean up after yourself. Don’t leave trash on the trails or at your campsite and respect our outdoor spaces and fellow campers.
Plan For The Unexpected: Plan ahead and have back-up options in mind for your trip. Learn about conditions or guidance that may impact your travel plans. You might find new routes, crowded trails, or new rules. Make sure to spend a little more time researching your trip.
Check Your Gear: Whether you choose to rent or purchase, test all your gear before your trip. Avoid spending hours figuring out how to set up your tent for the first time when you arrive with a few trial-runs at home.
Don’t Forget The Furniture: Review the campsite amenities on Recreation.gov to see if picnic tables are available. As a good rule of thumb, pack a chair for each member of your group as well as a table for food prep, eating, and games.
Arrive At Check-In: Check your reservation for the check-in time and plan to arrive at your campsite by then. Arriving right at check-in ensures you have plenty of time to unpack and set up, and helps you avoid pitching your tent with a headlamp in the dark.
Be A Courteous Camper: Be a respectful camper by following all rules and guidelines. Honor quiet hours, fully extinguish your fire, keep your campsite tidy, and remove all trash and belongings when it is time to leave.
