Arizona is home to more International Dark Sky Communities than any other state in the nation. Payson is one of those communities and such is one of the few places you can see the stars and planets most every clear night.
The wonders of the sky have captured retired astronomy professor Ron Smith since he was a young boy.
In 1956, when he was just 9 years old, he became fascinated with the news coverage about the first close approach of Mars since the opening of the Mt. Palomar Observatory after his father took him to see a planetarium show at the Griffith Observatory. Photographs from Mt. Palomar didn't discover any Martian life or any Martian canals, but they inspired him to become an astronomer. Ten years later, Ron’s dream came true when he began giving planetarium shows at Griffith while pursing an astronomy degree at the University of Southern California.
The Roundup and White Mountain Independent are launching a new astronomy column in the 260 Connection thanks to Smith, who will contribute one to two stories per month.
Smith's background
After graduating from USC, Ron began his 34-year teaching career in the California Community College system. He first directed the Tessmann Planetarium at Santa Ana College; two years later, he became a professor of astronomy at Santa Monica College. In 1984, he left Southern California and taught for 18 years at Santa Rosa Junior College. There he produced planetarium programs for the college star theater, and taught astronomy, meteorology and earth science.
Smith considers himself to be a planetarium educator. His experience in junior college teaching, public lecturing at the Page Museum of Natural History, and planetarium show production gives him a broad science background. In retirement, Smith continues to enjoy sharing his love of science with audiences at Sunriver, Dixie State University, and the Kayenta Center for the Performing Arts.
In 2008, he retired and moved to St. George, Utah.
"Alas, St. George has water issues, too much growth, and terrible traffic," he said. "The small town life, dark skies, and a secure local water supply enticed me to move to Payson. Besides, I've always loved the mountains of Northern Arizona. Moving to Payson fulfilled a lifelong dream."
Payson Skies: A Pretty Pair
That bright "star" appearing in our western sky after sunset is not a star at all. It's the planet Venus.
Of all the natural objects in our night sky, only the sun and the moon are brighter than Venus. Venus outshines all the other planets for two reasons: It's the closest planet to Earth, and its atmosphere has a thick layer of clouds that efficiently reflects sunlight. Consider Venus to be a nearby, highly reflective planetary mirror.
The word planet means wanderer. Because the planets of our solar system are much closer than the stars, their movements are easily seen. The planets constantly change position with respect to the background stars.
After sunset on April 11, the planet Venus will appear near the western horizon just to the left (west) of the Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters. Look at Venus through a pair of binoculars. You'll see the Pleiades star cluster just to the right.
Even if you miss the closest approach on April 11, Venus and the Pleiades will appear close together on the 9th through the 13th. Venus will ease closer to the Pleiades and pass by the Seven Sisters on April 11. After April 11, Venus will appear above (east of) the Pleiades instead of below. Enjoy viewing this very pretty pair.
