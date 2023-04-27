SBL-SF Kloah Ulberg at Pay swing
Buy Now

Snowflake's Kloah Ulberg takes a swing in a game at Payson earlier this season. The No. 16 Lobos finished in a first-place tie in the 3A East but saw their season end with a 7-5 3A state tournament play-in game loss to No. 17 Coolidge on Wednesday.

 Keith Morris

2A North champion Round Valley turns focus to state softball tournament

Round Valley won the 2A North Region championship this season. Now, the No. 6 Elks put that 6-0 performance behind them to focus on the state softball tournament.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.