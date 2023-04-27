2A North champion Round Valley turns focus to state softball tournament
Round Valley won the 2A North Region championship this season. Now, the No. 6 Elks put that 6-0 performance behind them to focus on the state softball tournament.
Round Valley hosts No. 11 Kingman Academy at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the first round of the 2A state tournament. The winner advances to the quarterfinals, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 against the winner of the No. 14 Phoenix Christian-at-No. 3 Flagstaff Northland Prep game.
No. 10 St. Johns joins the Elks in the 16-team field after beating No. 23 Madison Highland 26-1 in a state tournament play-in game at St. Johns on Wednesday. The Redskins play No. 7 Laveen Heritage Academy at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Arizona Lutheran Academy, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.
3A
Snowflake finished in a three-way tie for first in 3A East softball this season.
But the No. 16 Lobos’ season ended with a 7-5 loss to No. 17 Coolidge in a state tournament play-in game at Snowflake on Wednesday.
1A
No. 9 Mogollon opens the 16-team 1A state softball tournament at No. 8 Anthem Prep at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at Anthem Community Park. The winner plays in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at the high seed against the winner of the game involving No. 16 Valley Union at No. 1 Williams.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
