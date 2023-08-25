FBL-Safford at Payson Hunter Bowman TD Catch
Buy Now

Payson's Hunter Bowman catches a touchdown pass against Safford on August 18.

 Keith Morris

Welcome to week two of the high school football season.

Well, maybe it’s week one. I’m still a bit confused with many people calling what happened last week week zero since only a few teams played.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.