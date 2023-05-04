This is the second part of a two-part series on aquatic invasive species (AIS) that are having a big impact throughout the state. In part one, I talked about the New Zealand mudsnail and their discovery of this invasive mollusk in Canyon Creek. These snails pose a threat to this blue-ribbon brown trout fishery, as well as to Canyon Creek Hatchery farther upstream, and the stocking program at the hatchery which supplies trout to many Rim Country and White Mountain waters.
This week, I will focus on some of the other important AIS concerns currently faced in Arizona, and ways that you can help with this problem. Anglers and boaters often transport these invasive animals, plants, and pathogens into our waters and cause serious problems.
They have a distinct advantage over native species because there is no natural balance in place to control their numbers in their new environment. It is helpful to know where these invasive species are, and steps that you can take to slow their spread and the damage that they cause to Arizona waters.
Crayfish
Crayfish have a similar impact on our waters as do mudsnails, and unfortunately they have been in many of our waters across the state for quite a while. Crayfish were likely introduced by anglers, thinking that they would make a great bait.
Crayfish can adversely affect a lake or stream habitat and quickly out-compete the native species in a healthy stream or lake ecosystem. You can help reduce the number of crayfish in a stream or lake by catching as many as you can for a delicious meal. You can catch them by hand, or with a net as a fun activity with kids. They can be caught one at a time with a piece of bacon or a hot dog as they grab the bait, or in bunches in crayfish traps. If you would like to help with control efforts of crayfish and enjoy a great meal too, take a look at this AZGFD YouTube video: https://youtu.be/WsnK5k47frs.
A word of caution: if you intend to prepare the crayfish elsewhere than the waterbody they are caught on, the crayfish need to be transported on ice since transporting live crayfish is illegal.
Moving fish
This may seem harmless to many, but this illegal practice can have a big impact. As an example, a catfish angler might decide to catch a bucket of bluegills in a lake near his home and then head to Roosevelt Lake to try for catfish that night. The problem is that it is illegal to move fish from one body of water to another. Besides the threat of introducing new fish to a different body of water, there may actually be things like New Zealand mudsnails, parasites, or invasive aquatic plants in the water that could inadvertently be transported as well. If you see anyone moving fish, please call AZGFD Operation Game Thief (800.352.0700) to report it.
Some folks have exotic aquarium fish that outgrow the aquarium, or they get tired of raising them and would like to release them into an Arizona lake. These fish have no natural predators in Arizona and could cause a devastating impact on the inhabitants of the lake if introduced. If you have an exotic pet, please do not release it into the wild where it can cause harm to our native species. Resources on this website can help: https://www.dontletitloose.com/rehoming-a-pet/arizona/.
Apple snails
Have you gone tubing or kayaking on the Lower Salt River? Then you may have encountered apple snails. These are large snails that lay pink, bubble gum, wad-shaped masses of eggs on the cattails and reeds along the river. These invasive mollusks are thought to have been introduced to our waters around 2007, perhaps by aquarium hobbyists. These snails are a vector for meningitis in humans.
If you happen to be on the Lower Salt River, or the Colorado River around Yuma, or even at some of the Valley community lakes, you can help control these snails by knocking their egg masses into the water with a paddle or a stick. The eggs will drown in the water, and that will help reduce their spread. AZGFD has a great YouTube video to help you identify these snails and their egg masses https://youtu.be/3Q-sdB9BqXk.
Quagga mussels
These mussels are a huge problem in Lake Powell and Lake Mead and they are now in the Colorado River, all of the Colorado River reservoirs, Lake Pleasant, and the Salt River chains of lakes. They attach to boats and equipment that has been in the water. These mussels can ruin boat motors, and clog pipes and pumps for water passage or treatment. You are required to have your boat inspected and decontaminated prior to transport if you have had your boat in affected/infested waters for six consecutive days or more. Be sure to check www.azgfd.gov/ais to find the current regulations and information about professional decontamination.
We need to do our part to protect against the spread of aquatic invasive species that are a threat to our Arizona waters that we love to fish, boat, and swim in. Thank you for your help with this problem.
