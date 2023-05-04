This is the second part of a two-part series on aquatic invasive species (AIS) that are having a big impact throughout the state. In part one, I talked about the New Zealand mudsnail and their discovery of this invasive mollusk in Canyon Creek. These snails pose a threat to this blue-ribbon brown trout fishery, as well as to Canyon Creek Hatchery farther upstream, and the stocking program at the hatchery which supplies trout to many Rim Country and White Mountain waters.

This week, I will focus on some of the other important AIS concerns currently faced in Arizona, and ways that you can help with this problem. Anglers and boaters often transport these invasive animals, plants, and pathogens into our waters and cause serious problems.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.