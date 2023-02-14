Note: This story corrects a story running in the Tuesday, Feb. 14 Independent that listed the wrong date for the Coolidge-Snowflake and Blue Ridge-ValleY Christian girls games and the Show Low-Snowflake and Blue Ridge-Page boys games.
State boys and girls basketball tournaments are underway.
On Saturday morning, we got the final piece of the puzzle when the 3A and 2A tournament brackets were revealed. Here’s a look at the first games for area schools.
GIRLS
In the 3A girls tournament, #16 Snowflake hosts #17 Coolidge in a first round game on Wednesday, Feb. 15 with the winner playing at #1 Gilbert Christian on Friday.
No. 6 Show Low earned a first-round bye and hosts the winner of Tuesday’s #22 Scottsdale Christian at #11 Thatcher game in the second round at 7 p.m. on Friday.
No. 8 Alchesay also earned a bye into the second round and will host the winner of the #24 Wickenburg at #9 Parker game at 7 p.m. on Friday. No. 18 Blue Ridge plays at #15 Chandler Valley Christian at 7 o'clock on Wednesday, with the winner traveling to face #2 Monument Valley on Friday.
In the 2A girls tournament, #6 St. Johns plays #11 Arizona Lutheran at 3 p.m. Friday at Yavapai Community College and #13 Round Valley faces #4 Horizon Honors at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Prescott High. The winners play in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Round Valley beat visiting #20 Phoenix Basis 51-29 in a play-in game on Feb. 9.
In the 1A girls tournament, No. 10 Mogollon upset #7 St. Michael 47-25 in the first round at Holbrook on Feb. 7 before bowing out with a 50-41 quarterfinal loss against #2 Joseph City on Friday.
BOYS
On the boys side, #23 seed Show Low plays at rival #10 Snowflake in a first-round game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. The winner plays at #7 Ironwood American Leadership Academy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
No. 19 Blue Ridge plays at #14 Page on Thursday, with the winner playing at #3 Coolidge at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
In the 2A boys tournament, #14 Round Valley plays at #3 Rancho Solano Prep in a first round game on Friday, Feb. 17. The Elks beat #19 NFL Yet 59-30 in a play-in game at Round Valley on Friday. The winner of Friday’s game moves on to the quarterfinals in Prescott on Saturday.
In the 1A boys tournament, #13 Mogollon lost to #4 El Capitan 63-51 in a first round game at Fredonia on Feb. 8.
