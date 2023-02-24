We made our way into a pine needle carpeted canyon on the Bearfoot Trail, bouncing along like carefree kids. Our mood belied what was in store for our glutes, quads and knees.

At the Pine Creek Bridge, we paused for our four-legged companion to enjoy a few gulps of fresh mountain water. My favorite part of this trail is here on the canyon floor where we could see our warm breath in the cool air. Patches of snow contrasted with the velour moss and crusty leaves. Sun rays shone through the treetops and I was certain hobbits would tease us from the nooks of old oaks. Shaded, stream-side hikes are among my favorite Nature Therapy – with their mystical faerie forest vibe.

