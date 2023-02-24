We made our way into a pine needle carpeted canyon on the Bearfoot Trail, bouncing along like carefree kids. Our mood belied what was in store for our glutes, quads and knees.
At the Pine Creek Bridge, we paused for our four-legged companion to enjoy a few gulps of fresh mountain water. My favorite part of this trail is here on the canyon floor where we could see our warm breath in the cool air. Patches of snow contrasted with the velour moss and crusty leaves. Sun rays shone through the treetops and I was certain hobbits would tease us from the nooks of old oaks. Shaded, stream-side hikes are among my favorite Nature Therapy – with their mystical faerie forest vibe.
Drawing away from the babbling waterway, we gradually climbed through mature, gnarled trees. I marveled at the massive, rugged trunks of juniper and oak and paused to caress smooth, auburn manzanita limbs.
“This isn’t so bad,” I said to my hiking friend, smirking behind me. She’d done this trail before and knew what was coming. But already, the trail had offered fragrant conifer, perfect weather, animal tracks and scat and eventually views that have you exhale-whisper, “Can you believe this is Arizona?”
Soon, interesting rock formations hugged in the trail where my adventure hound — The Infamous Miss Harper — enjoyed sniffing evidence of last night’s wild nature party. And because she is a true wild child, she longed to roll in that evidence to add to her feral appeal.
Morning clothing layers came off as we climbed closer to the sun, heart rates accelerating. The canyon floor was brisk, but this section had me thankful I was wearing sunscreen and a ball cap.
This 10-mile round trip jaunt offered a dainty 2,160 feet in accumulated elevation gain. Each time I gasped an expletive, my good-natured hiking partner chirped “Almost there.” Nearing the top, we caught a sneak peek view that motivated me to top out. Those alpine views! Making the final climb, I dreamed of the summit beer in my pack and tasty trail snacks while overlooking the mountain hamlet below.
After rest and photo op, we headed down for the least enchanting section of this hike. My knees ached on the steep downhill and I fixated on that second beer in my pack saved for the return to the creekside.
Miss Harper, my tameless hiking sidekick, impressed me with her longest hike yet. But I would not bring a dog in warmer months, regardless of the cool water below. The steepest sections have no shade.
I’m not sure when I’ll top The Rim again, but the workout, the trees that remember the centuries and reward of water all soothe the soul.
I’ll probably cuss up it again- and not forget the two cold beers to accompany some Humble Pie.
If you play outside, please remember to Leave No Trace – don’t leave trash, including micro trash, don’t carve into trees or etch your everlasting love onto rocks. Abstain from erecting hippy dippy rock stacks and earn bonus Nature Karma points by picking up trash you find on your adventure. Leave it as you saw it so that others may enjoy the raw and rugged beauty of Nature – she’s perfect just the way she is.
