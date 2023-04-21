Allen Ames

A special concert with violinist Allen Ames is planned at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.

Doors open at 1:45 p.m. The performance is free. Please RSVP gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. The concert features violinist Allen Ames with Beth Lederman on piano, Mike King on upright bass, Gerry Reynolds on drums and John Hesterman, who will be a special guest vocalist. Ames started playing at age nine, and studied with no less than six master violinists. He was a featured artist in the National Educational Association’s Composer’s in Concert series, which was co-sponsored by the Arizona Composer’s Forum. He is a member of ASCAP. He is also listed in Wenburg’s Violin Makers of the United States. While he has played with many orchestras and chamber ensembles, including the Arizona Opera and Ballet Orchestras, he has also been playing jazz since his high school days, performing with many iconic Phoenix jazz artists.

