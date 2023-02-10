If you take the meandering drive up State Route 87 from Payson through Pine-Strawberry and continue a few miles past the State Route 260 turnoff to Camp Verde, you will pass by Forest Road 300. Also known as the Rim Road, and historically as the General Crook Military Trail, it is a favorite of many off-road Rim Country explorers.
Most four-wheeled adventures will speed straight to the rugged heart of the Rim Road, where it meets cliff-edge, and thousand-foot crevices stretch dangerously close to the road. But next time you hit the trail, consider stopping two miles down the road at Baker Butte and the National Forest Service watchtower that peaks above the oaks and pines there. At 8,077 feet, Baker Butte is the highest point along the whole Mogollon Rim.
When winter passes, Baker Butte opens to visitors and offers captivating views of Coconino to the north and Tonto to the south, as well as the rugged mountain ranges that circle our home.
A copse of mighty oaks battles their neighboring ponderosas to be the grandest tree on the Butte, occasionally outpacing them in their unending quest for height and light. In the spring, the oaks begin a seasonal display of the most vibrant greens imaginable, more reminiscent of a low-lying river valley than the web of pines more typical of the Rim.
Sublime vistas aside, what is now a place of beauty once inspired awe of a slightly more sinister kind.
Picture this: it’s the 1890s, and you’re a member of one of our region’s native populations or a relatively new settler. You gaze up at the limestone patchwork of the Rim only to see a series of bright flashes of light, visible for dozens of miles, emanating from the highest peak along the towering geological edifice.
Remember, it’s the late 19th century. There are no lines of headlights rapidly zig-zagging their way up the 260 toward the White Mountains each night; there are no planes coming low across the Rim to land at Payson Airport, reflecting sunlight as they descend; and, before you think it, the phenomenon of Unidentified Flying Objects had not quite taken on the mass pop-culture mystique that it has today. I imagine the sudden luminescent event had some of the more superstitious visitors to the region turning their wagons around and heading straight home.
There was a less sinister explanation, however. It was a heliograph station situated atop Baker Butte.
What is a heliograph? A mirror that can be rotated to catch sunlight and blast light signals across vast distances using codes like Morse. The Baker Butte heliograph station was part of an extensive system across Arizona’s peaks that the military could use to send messages. From Baker Butte, a signal could be flashed straight past the Mazatzal Mountains to the Pinal Mountains in seconds. The military had even used parts of this system in their campaign against Geronimo. Although larger military installations, like Fort Apache and Verde, had been fitted with telegraph systems some years prior, the Rim presented some insurmountable obstacles to installing necessary telegraph infrastructure.
The Baker Butte heliograph station is no longer there. Today the peak is used to spot a different signal of oncoming danger: the smoke from a fire in the ponderosas below. Nonetheless, this fascinating piece of Rim Country history is worth a visit. Whether you can spare a few minutes as you’re gliding down 87 or make the drive just for it, this Rim Country gem won’t disappoint. If you get the opportunity to climb the watchtower in season, the views are second to none, but the area is a beautiful spot to enjoy some fresh air and mountain scenery even if the climb up the mountain-top tower is out of the question.
High-clearance vehicles are recommended if you want to drive the Rim Road to the Butte in season (FR 300 and Baker Butte watchtower close during winter). However, you can also park by Baker Lake on the junction of the 87 and FR 300 and walk 1.5 miles to the watchtower, but it is a steep uphill walk the entire way. Be advised the Baker Butte watchtower has been closed in recent summers due to COVID restrictions.
A special thanks to Rim Country Historian Stanley Brown, whose book, “Rim Country Legends,” inspired this adventure and is full of fascinating Rim Country history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!