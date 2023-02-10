If you take the meandering drive up State Route 87 from Payson through Pine-Strawberry and continue a few miles past the State Route 260 turnoff to Camp Verde, you will pass by Forest Road 300. Also known as the Rim Road, and historically as the General Crook Military Trail, it is a favorite of many off-road Rim Country explorers.

Most four-wheeled adventures will speed straight to the rugged heart of the Rim Road, where it meets cliff-edge, and thousand-foot crevices stretch dangerously close to the road. But next time you hit the trail, consider stopping two miles down the road at Baker Butte and the National Forest Service watchtower that peaks above the oaks and pines there. At 8,077 feet, Baker Butte is the highest point along the whole Mogollon Rim.

